Bruno Fernandes has been one of the shining lights in a poor season for Manchester United, an occasion which has happened time and time again for the Red Devils and as such, the club would be hard-pressed to see him leave - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Portuguese playmaker is "at the bottom" of the list of stars who they would want to sell in the summer with a huge rebuild task underway under new ownership.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, having excelled at the Primeira Liga club; and his career at United got off to the best start possible as he registered 12 goals in just 22 games in his first half-season for the Red Devils. His second campaign was by far his best with 18 goals in the Premier League, and whilst those numbers have tailed off somewhat in recent times, the midfielder remains one of United’s best and most consistent players. 54 Premier League goals in just over four years is an impressive tally for a midfielder but with United doing so poorly, he has been touted with a move away in recent weeks.

Bruno Fernandes: Transfer Latest

Fernandes hinted ever so slightly that he could be on the move in the future, with an interview back in Portugal suggesting that United “have to want him to stay” - though he admitted that there was a mutual respect on both sides, with Erik ten Hag later shooting down those rumours of a move away from Old Trafford.

Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League are thought to be making a huge swoop for his services in the summer, with an £87million bid floated for the upcoming transfer window after they failed with an “astronomical” bid in January, but whether they make a move for him remains to be seen.

Jacobs: Fernandes is "Bottom of United's List" To Sell

Fernandes is arguably United's most consistent player

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs admitted that whilst the door isn't entirely closed on an exit, he believes United would rather keep him than anybody else. He said:

“Bruno Fernandes is Manchester United’s captain, and is low on the list - if not right at the bottom of the list - of names that Manchester United want to sell this summer, even if funds are required both to stay in line with PSR and to move in the market. “We should note that Bruno Fernandes’ comments can be taken out of context because he doesn’t close the door entirely to an exit. But he also stresses that when a club and a player are aligned, they tend to move forward together. “And he states quite clearly off the back of maybe opening the door slightly that at the moment, he believes that Manchester United and him are on the same page. So you can kind of interpret the comments both ways.”

Bruno Fernandes Could Be Better Staying at Man Utd

The Portugal star has been through highs and lows at United

It's also important to remember that Fernandes, who earns £240k-a-week at Old Trafford, is United's captain and as such, he may not be willing to give up his ambassadorial duties for a move elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has hit double figures for goals in each of his five seasons for United in all competitions

One of the biggest clubs in the world by definition, United still remain a pull despite their shocking form over the past few months and it's likely that they will still attract some top talents in the summer.

If INEOS can begin to fix any off-field issues with some strong recruitment, Bruno could be better off staying at Old Trafford and looking to the future.

