Since arriving in the Premier League in 2020, there have been few players as influential and, at times, as polarising as Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. Old Trafford's Portuguese magnifico has been one of the few inspired signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, becoming a goal machine in his first 18 months at the club.

While over time his numbers have waned, his impact on the pitch certainly hasn’t. Overall, he ranks sixth in big chances created since Premier League records began, and became Manchester United captain in 2023 as a sign of his huge importance to the Red Devils. He even extended his stay at the Theatre of Dreams in 2024, as he continues to work towards helping United restore some of their former glory.

Though he is the most high-profile, it turns out that he is not the only member of his family showcasing his skills on a football pitch in England. His older brother Ricardo has also made a splash, though at a much lower level. Like his younger sibling, the 35-year-old is a central midfielder and even captains Southern Combination Football League Premier Division side Roffey FC. And he does all of this while continuing to work an incredibly demanding second job.

Related Bruno Fernandes Named the 3 Toughest Premier League Opponents He's Faced The Man United skipper named Rodri, Declan Rice and N'Golo Kante as the toughest opponents he has faced since his move to the Premier League in 2020.

Bruno Fernandes' Brother's Non-League Career

Ricardo also works for the NHS

Older brother Ricardo has been closely following Bruno wherever he goes throughout his career, and that remained the case when the United number eight moved to the North-West of England. Ricardo, too, made the move and has left his imprint on lower league football.

Back in April 2024, Ricardo went viral after scoring a wonderful trivela for his side in a 2-0 win over Seafood Town. According to the stats available on the FA's website this term, he has been an ever-present figure in Roffey's push for promotion. The West Sussex outfit is currently second in their league, and Ricardo has played 22 times, scoring twice. He does struggle with discipline, much like his brother, who has been sent off three times already this season. The elder Fernandes, meanwhile, has been cautioned seven times, sent off once, and has also had to serve a spell in the sin bin (a disciplinary measure often used in lower league football for dissent).

It is clear that footballing talent runs in the family, though according to Ricardo, many believed it was him that was destined to reach the heights of his younger brother. He told FourFourTwo:

"When I was young, my friends and close family probably thought I was the brother who was going to make it, but I didn’t and he did. I think he always looked at me growing up. We have a five-year age gap and he liked to come and play with me and my mates. "I had to look after him – I didn’t want my friends kicking my brother if he was nutmegging them! I think that’s how he developed his strong mentality, playing against older opponents."

As well as lighting things up at the Horsham-based club, Ricardo has an even more important job as a member of the NHS. This is something that Bruno paid tribute to during the pandemic, as he sent a message thanking key workers for everything they were doing during the testing times:

"I have my brother. He is working in London and also his girlfriend too is also working in London. And my brother said two days ago, I don’t see a photo in your Instagram saying ‘thank you’ for your work. I say it now so, after, he can see it on MUTV, thank you for his work in the NHS!"

Related 10 Most Valuable Pairs of Brothers in Football for 2024/25 [Ranked] From the Ethan and Kylian Mbappe to the Bellingham brothers, here are the 10 highest-valued pairs of siblings in world football.

Ricardo Revealed the Abuse He Receives as Bruno's Brother

The 35-year-old admitted he is often taunted at games

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: A study in 2022 showed that Bruno Fernandes was the fourth most abused Premier League footballer on social media, having been subjected to 2,464 tweets during the first half of the 2021/2022 campaign alone.

As is often the case in British football culture, being the brother of a top level footballer does open Ricardo up to be on the receiving end of some abuse from fans. However, this is something that the Roffey skipper has learned to accept, despite admitting there have been times he has wanted to respond to the abuse:

"Oh, yes, that happens. I’m not saying every game, but most games," Ricardo stated while discussing the taunting. "I don’t mind people coming up to me and speaking about my brother. I’m glad Bruno is known around the world. Manchester United was a big step for him.

"You hear the criticism and sometimes it affects you. It’s tempting to comment, but you have to leave it."

Related Footballers who did Unusual Jobs After Retiring Daniel Agger, Thomas Gravesen and Fabian Barthez are just some ex-footballers who took up new jobs after retiring.

All statistics courtesy of TNT Sport and the FA - accurate as of 14/01/2025.