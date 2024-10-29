Bruno Fernandes has already spoken out about his soon-to-be Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim amid Erik Ten Hag's Old Trafford departure.

INEOS sacked Ten Hag after a weekend defeat to West Ham left the team with just three Premier League wins this season in nine games - representing the club's worst ever start to a Premier League season for the second year in a row.

Reports on Tuesday emerged that a deal has been agreed with Sporting CP boss Amorim to come in as his replacement, with hopes that he could be in charge for the next league game against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Fans are already excited about the appointment after looking into the 39-year-old's resume, but captain Fernandes is someone who knows Amorim well and he has already spoken about his attributes.

Bruno Fernandes Praises Ruben Amorim

The 30-year-old former Sporting midfielder was asked about Amorim while on international duty with Portugal last month, and gave him some glowing references in the process.

“He is a coach who has shown that he is prepared. Being Sporting’s coach and winning championships is not easy. Sporting went 20 years without winning a championship, and then Mr. Rúben came and won two. That in itself shows that his work is being done well. "Now, whether he can do the same in England or Spain or anywhere else, we will never know until we get there. But I am sure that Mr. Rúben Amorim's qualities are there for all to see. "Since coach Rúben Amorim arrived at Sporting, I think they have been one of the teams playing the best football, they have been very consistent, the signings have been very successful. They are in a very good moment. They have just become champions last year and this year they are already starting in the lead. They are a team that is very well prepared."

The two never worked together, with Amorim moving to the Avalade Stadium just months after Fernandes joined United in January 2020, but the 3-4-3 system he employs is likely to suit the Old Trafford captain well, with attacking midfielders having major input with goals and assists.

While Ten Hag failed to impress for the majority of his tenure at the club, Amorim's impending arrival is set to give the fans a new hope and with Fernandes being so influential these comments can only be seen as a positive thing.

It's a clean slate and there is plenty of time for Amorim to turn the season around and help the Reds push for a place in the Champions League next season. If he is as good as Fernandes believes he is, then they have a great chance of doing so.