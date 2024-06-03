Highlights Man United midfielder Bruno Fernandes met with club owners to express concerns over his future.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Fernandes, who has just finished his fifth Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag expects Fernandes to stay and see out his contract.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has had ‘concerns’ over his situation at the club, journalist Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT.

Jones suggests the 29-year-old midfielder wants to stay in Manchester, but recent interest from Bayern Munich could tempt the Portugal international to seek out a move to the Bundesliga.

Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, has been a key player for the Red Devils during his spell in the Premier League and took over the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire last summer.

In an interview last month, Man United manager Erik ten Hag said Fernandes, who has been described as an 'exceptional' player by Pep Guardiola, is ‘very happy’ at the club as he ‘definitely’ expects the attacking midfielder to see out his contract, which runs until 2026.

With Bayern showing interest and meeting with Fernandes’ representatives last month, the door for a summer exit remains open as Man United are now looking to build around their top youngsters.

Fernandes ‘Met with Man United’s Board’

Over concerns about his current situation

As Man United approach a crucial transfer window in a bid to return to the Premier League top four, Fernandes met with part-owners INEOS to discuss his future, Jones revealed to GMS:

“He has had concerns, and it was not long ago that he met with figures from within INEOS to spell out his concerns about their current situation and spelt out his ambitions for the future. “It was not him demanding a move or actively looking to leave, but it let the club know that if this summer does not go well then they could be risking holding onto him.”

In April, Sky Sports revealed that the Red Devils are anticipating a summer clear-out that could see several senior players leave, including Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The exits have commenced already as Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have announced they will be leaving the club at the end of this month after their contracts expire.

Bayern Show Interest in Fernandes

Met with Man Utd midfielder’s representatives

Last week, Portuguese outlet O Jogo claimed that Fernandes’ representatives have held talks with Bayern over a potential transfer.

Jones says the 29-year-old’s exit is ‘not impossible’ this summer:

“Now the Bayern interest is interesting because that’s the first club mentioned that could have some sort of intrigue if they actually make an offer. “My feeling around this is he wants to stay at United, but at the same time, it is not impossible that he leaves if United don’t act effectively in the coming weeks to satisfy him.”

Fernandes, who just finished his fifth season at Man United, went on to score 79 goals and provide 66 assists in 233 matches for the Red Devils so far.

Bruno Fernandes Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 35 10 8 Champions League 6 2 2 FA Cup 6 3 3 EFL Cup 1 0 0

All stats courtesy of WhoScored