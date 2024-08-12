Highlights Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new contract at Manchester United, turning down interest from PSG.

Fernandes' new deal will extend his stay at Old Trafford by a year despite outside interest.

United set to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, further solidifying their summer rebuild, in other news.

Bruno Fernandes is expected to sign a new contract at Manchester United - potentially before the start of the new season - after the club fought off interest from Paris Saint-Germain and several Saudi Arabian sides, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday evening, the Italian journalist said that the deal tying the Portuguese midfielder down at Old Trafford was done, amidst interest from PSG that had been present since the start of the transfer window.

Fernandes, 29, has a contract that will run until the end of the 2025/26 season, but is set to extend that stay for a further year, with Romano affirming his love for Manchester United and his willingness to stay, calling the new contract an "important update" for United.

Bruno Fernandes to Extend Old Trafford Stay

The contract could be announced before Fulham clash

One of Manchester United's biggest priorities this summer is securing the futures of their stars, amidst a rebuild of the squad being undertaken that has already seen several off-cuts depart, with another in Aaron Wan-Bissaka soon to make his way to West Ham United.

Bruno Fernandes is arguably the biggest star of them all in the Old Trafford outfit. Since joining from Sporting in his homeland in 2020, the attacking midfielder has provided 95 goal contributions in 159 Premier League matches, outing himself as one of the world's best players.

Now, he is closing in on a new contract that will see him further his time in Manchester by a further year, fighting off interest from several top teams, including PSG and several in Saudi Arabia. Fabrizio Romano gave the details of the new deal on his YouTube channel:

"It's a possibility for Bruno [Fernandes] already to sign next week, but the plan is to sign in August, and the deal is done. It's an important update for Manchester United, because Bruno attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain at the beginning of the transfer window. "It was already in May, so before the end of the season, then strong interest again from Saudi. It's already been more than one year that Saudi clubs have been trying to tempt Bruno Fernandes, but Bruno loves Manchester United. Bruno knows that he can't leave Manchester United in this moment, after fighting for the club for years now. It is a special moment."

Bayern Munich Duo Manchester Bound

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are closing in on United moves

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are set to join Manchester United this week, as their summer of rebuilding continues to gather pace.

Mazraoui will arrive to the tune of around £15m, which is dependant on Aaron Wan-Bissaka making his move to West Ham United for the same fee, which is expected to be completed later this week also.

De Ligt will arrive to fill the gap left behind by French legend Raphael Varane, whilst also adding necessary depth to the centre-back position whilst new arrival Leny Yoro recovers from a broken foot.

The pair worked with Erik ten Hag during their times spent at Ajax, and will become the fifth and sixth former Ajax players to play under him at Old Trafford, following Antony, Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez and Donny Van de Beek.