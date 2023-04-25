Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup final on Sunday afternoon after edging past Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium.

Neither side could find a winner in north London as the game went all the way to penalties.

Solly March's miss in sudden death gave Victor Lindelof the chance to win it for the Red Devils.

Lindelof took the opportunity with both hands as he dispatched his effort into the top corner, booking United's place in the final.

Bruno Fernandes suffers injury against Brighton

Bruno Fernandes suffered an injury in the match against Brighton.

The Portuguese picked up a knock in the first half after appearing to get his foot stuck in the turf.

Fernandes was able to play on and was eventually substituted in the 101st minute.

The 28-year-old was seen with heavy strapping on his foot while on the sidelines.

He was also spotted in some discomfort after the match as he limped back to the changing rooms.

Bruno Fernandes' wife posts worrying image following win vs Brighton

Fernandes' wife has now posted an image of him following the game.

And it isn't the sort of image that United fans would like to see.

Fernandes could be seen sitting on the sofa with his strapped up leg resting on a trio of pillows.

On the floor is a protective boot, while crutches can also be seen.

Bruno Fernandes' crazy streak could come to an end

Incredibly, Fernandes has never missed a game through injury in his professional career.

Per Transfermarkt, Fernandes did suffer a leg injury in the 2018/19 season, but that did not force him to miss any games.

But that streak may come to an end this week.

Fernandes has just a few days to get back to full fitness as United travel to Tottenham for a crucial Premier League clash on Thursday evening.

United fans are worried about Fernandes' fitness and fear he could set for a spell on the sidelines. View some reaction below...

Fans react

Bruno Fernandes' fitness a real concern

Fernandes is one of United's most important players and it will be a huge blow for the club should the injury keep him out of action.

United fans will be hoping he recovers in time to face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.