The Premier League is well and truly back, and the action has been jam-packed already. There has been goals galore, stunning strikes, and perhaps inevitable moments of controversy when it comes to VAR and decisions made by referees.

The season started with the treble-winning Manchester City travelling to Turf Moor to face newly promoted Burnley. The European champions proved their worth to come away with a convincing 3-0 win, in which Clarets winger Anass Zaroury was dismissed in injury time for a dangerous challenge on Kyle Walker – a decision in which VAR was needed.

In Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last week, Mathias Jensen was fouled by Son Heung-min, and Brentford were awarded a penalty after a check by VAR. Despite the challenge appearing soft to some, with new rules coming into place regarding what is and isn’t a foul, it seemed the correct decision was made.

The big game on opening weekend would be at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Liverpool, which would see VAR deployed yet again. Liverpool took the lead through Luis Diaz, but that was then doubled when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net, or so Jurgen Klopp's side thought, as VAR spotted that the Egyptian was offside, keeping the score at 1-0 for the time being.

Chelsea then levelled through debutant and new signing Axel Disasi before Ben Chilwell rounded Alisson to give the hosts the lead. However, VAR intervened yet again and ruled the goal out for another offside, and that would be how the game would end.

VAR controversy already in the Premier League

The biggest and most controversial call of the weekend, however, came at Old Trafford in the Monday night game between Manchester United and Wolves. Despite being in control of the game, Wolves’ missed chances would prove costly as Raphael Varane headed United in front. Deep into injury time, though, as Wolves pushed for an equaliser that they richly deserved, a cross came into the box which Andre Onana got nowhere near, instead cleaning out Sasa Kalajdzic.

Despite a length delay with the referee listening to word in his ear, no action was taken, leaving Gary O’Neil and Wolves fans incensed. The PGMOL subsequently apologised to O’Neil and Wolves, but this would be no consolation.

Just five days later, Manchester United travelled to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur in week two. Cristian Romero looked to have clearly handled the ball in the penalty area, but nothing was awarded. United would go on to lose 2-0, and in his post-match interview, captain Bruno Fernandes made his anger and frustrations clear, demanding referees should be interviewed after games to explain their decision-making, and that it was a “clear penalty.”

Bruno Fernandes' explosive interview after Spurs loss

Fans of other clubs believed this was justice for the Wolves game and had no sympathy for Fernandes and United, but it did seem to be yet another moment where VAR could have been used better but was not. Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that throughout the season there is only going to be more instances where VAR is incorrectly used, and therefore only angering more people.