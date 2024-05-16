Highlights Bruno Fernandes was dragged away from his post-match interview by his manager after 3-2 win vs Newcastle.

The midfielder was sharing his thoughts about his United future before Erik ten Hag pulled him away from the cameras.

The manager then delivered a speech to the Old Trafford faithful but was booed by certain sections of the stadium.

Despite picking up a crucial victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night, things are still tense at Old Trafford for Manchester United. It's been a poor season for the Red Devils, who are on course to finish in their lowest league position since the formation of the Premier League back in 1992.

Players have underperformed, their stadium is falling apart, some of their fans are turning on the manager, and now the club's most important player, and captain, is being linked with moves away from the team. It all came to a head after United picked up a massive three points against Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

It was one of the best performances from United in months, with goals from Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund getting them over the line. The victory keeps them firmly in the race for European football but did little to appease fans who have grown frustrated with the situation at Old Trafford this year.

Boos Heard During Ten Hag's Post-Match Speech

The manager tried to give a rousing speech ahead of the FA Cup final

Despite how poor things have been for United this season, they still have a chance at winning some silverware. The club are in the FA Cup final and will take on local rivals Manchester City for the chance to lift the trophy on May 25. Granted, there aren't many who fancy the side's chances against a team like Pep Guardiola's City. They've been dominant during the final stretch of the campaign and look set to retain their Premier League title as well as the FA Cup.

Ten Hag has faith, though, and wanted to send a positive message to United's fans after their win over Newcastle. Unfortunately, it didn't quite go how he probably imagined. The former Ajax manager delivered a passionate speech to the crowd in Old Trafford, thanking them for their support during the season. He then promised the club would give their all to bring the FA Cup trophy home.

"On behalf of the players and staff, I would like to thank you all for your brilliant support this season. As you know, it wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant, and that was the backing of you for the team. "But this season is not over yet, we go to Brighton, and then we go to Wembley and I promise you those players will give everything to win that cup and bring it to Old Trafford, and we are sure you will be there supporting us. We thank you, the best supporters in the world."

Unfortunately, the inspirational speech didn't have the desired impact and Ten Hag was booed by certain sections of the stadium. Watch the video below:

Not a good look for the coach, whose job could be on the line this summer. His future isn't the only one looking doubtful at the club too, with Bruno Fernanes potentially on the way out.

Ten Hag Dragged Bruno Fernandes Away From Interview

The midfielder was being asked about his United future

Despite being one of the side's most important players in recent seasons, Bruno Fernandes hasn't really gotten the respect that he deserves from a portion of the United fan=base. He's been their one bright spark during some major periods of darkness, but reports have now surfaced speculating that he'd be open to the idea of leaving Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 239 United appearances, Bruno Fernandes has 144 goal contributions

After their win against Newcastle, the Portuguese star was asked about his future, before being dragged away from the interview by Ten Hag as he was explaining his stance. The attacking midfielder was in the middle of revealing how he felt as his coach pulled him away from the cameras. Watch the clip below:

When asked himself about Fernandes' future at the club, the Dutchman was quite clear on how he felt about the situation, telling reporters after the match:

"No, absolutely, the club wants to keep Bruno. There is no question. "He loves Manchester United, he loves the fans from Manchester United, and he loves to play for Manchester United."

It's all up in the air for both men at United heading into the summer, and despite the fact they could still finish the season with a major trophy added to their cabinet, things don't feel optimistic at the club right now.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 16/05/2024.