Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes ‘erupted’ at teammate Joshua Zirkzee during their 2-1 Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen after the Dutchman played ‘a hospital pass’ that led to a foul, journalist Samuel Luckhurst has reported.

Fernandes was reportedly unhappy with one of Zirkzee’s passes in the first half, which led the Portuguese international to concede an early foul against the Czech side.

Zirkzee was handed another opportunity to impress Ruben Amorim, who 'berated' him earlier, but struggled to make a greater impact, failing to register any shots on goal, losing possession 21 times, and posting a 64% pass accuracy.

The ex-Bologna striker was overshadowed by Rasmus Hojlund, who scored within a minute of replacing Zirkzee in the second half and added his second in the 88th minute to secure United’s victory in a tight Europa League contest.

Writing for the Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst suggested that both Amorim and Fernandes were unimpressed with Zirkzee’s efforts in the first half on Thursday night:

“For an hour, this was not a game to beat the rush hour and get home for and the tone was set with 90 seconds on the clock. “Amorim clapped his hands to signal to Joshua Zirkzee, loitering by the halfway line, to press. “Fernandes also erupted at Zirkzee for playing a hospital pass that provoked him into conceding a foul.”

Zirkzee made only his second start since Amorim took over at United in mid-November, having previously scored a brace in their 4-0 Premier League win against Everton.

The Dutch striker had ended his goalscoring drought against the Toffees after going without a goal in 11 consecutive league games.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 22 total appearances for the Red Devils, averaging a goal every 306 minutes.

United paid £36.5m to Bologna for Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, signing the six-cap Dutch international to a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

Having struggled for consistency this season, he is already being linked with a January exit, with Napoli thought to be among his admirers, according to reports in Italy.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 306 Minutes played 917

