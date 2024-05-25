Highlights Bruno Fernandes' iconic celebration of covering his ears is a tribute to his daughter's playful response at home.

The Portuguese star has consistently provided crucial creativity for Manchester United, boosting the team's performance.

Despite criticism of his leadership style, Fernandes' impact through goals and assists has proven him to be a valuable asset for the club.

Since his arrival at Manchester United back in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has become a crucial figure for the Red Devils and has been one of their only consistent creative outputs over the years. No matter how tough things have got on the pitch for the team, the Portuguese star always seems to be producing the goods.

He's scored at least 10 goals in every season at Old Trafford so far, and as such, fans will have grown accustomed to seeing his trademark celebration. Whenever he scores, he usually returns to the same signature move, and recently, in a Players' Tribune article, he revealed where it came from.

Bruno's Celebration Sees Him Cover His Ears

He does it for United and Portugal

Several legendary footballers over the years have had their iconic celebrations. Alan Shearer with his simple, yet effective arm raised towards the sky, Nicolas Anelka using his hands to form dove wings, Tim Cahill boxing the corner flag and now Fernandes, who uses his hands to cover his ears whenever he scores.

He's pulled the celebration out of the bag at numerous times throughout his career, and whether it's with United in the Premier League or on the international scene with Portugal, fans have grown accustomed to seeing it whenever he manages to hit the back of the net. Many have wondered what the reasoning behind it was, though, and Fernandes has now revealed it is for his daughter.

Bruno's Celebration Mimmicks His Daughter

It comes from something she used to do

There's usually some form of reasoning behind each iconic celebration in football and Fernandes' is no different. His is actually very personal, as he revealed it was a form of tribute to his daughter. The now seven-year-old Matilde would often do something similar when she was asked to put things away at home, so Bruno adopted it for his celebration and revealed that if he didn't use it when he scored, she often had something to say about it.

"Matilde, she used to love football. She was the reason why I always did my 'I can’t hear you' goal celebration because whenever we asked her nicely to put her toys away, she would put her hands over her ears and say, 'What??? I can’t hear you, daddy. I can’t heaaaarrrrr yooooouuu.' "Whenever I would forget to do the celebration, she would never let me hear the end of it. Why didn’t you do it, Daddy? You forgot about me! She watched every match."

It's a wholesome revelation and demonstrates the family man that Fernandes is. He's grown into a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford. The fans love him, and it's largely down to how consistent he's been on the pitch for them. He's been a force to be reckoned with creatively over the years, and without him, it's hard to imagine just how much worse things might have got for the club.

Fernandes Has Been Vital for United

He's hit double figures in goals and assists in every United season

There are few players on Earth that have contributed as consistently as Fernandes has for United since he joined the club in 2020. Across four whole seasons with the team, he's never had less than 14 assists in a campaign. That's an absurd level of creativity that has helped the Red Devils navigate through some of their toughest periods in recent memory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has 144 goal contributions in 232 games for Manchester United

Pairing those playmaking statistics with the 79 goals he's scored since he joined the club, it's clear to see just how important he's been to their form on the pitch and if they hadn't have signed him back in January 2020, things could be looking a whole lot worse right now. As captain, he has had his critics for the manner in which he leads the team.

It's often been said he doesn't quite set a strong example for the rest of the squad with his behaviour towards officials and his attitude when things aren't going his way. With that said, there's no denying how good he's been for the club in terms of his performances and the initial £47m that they paid for him is looking like an incredible bargain over four years later.

