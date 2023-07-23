When we think of Erik ten Hag and his team, we think of calm and collective, however, the States sunshine seems to have slightly made the difference as the Manchester United manager was seen getting a little hot-headed in New Jersey.

Manchester United took on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly out in the United States, however, the main talking point was not something that happened on the pitch, but in fact something that happened on the sidelines as Ten Hag was seen on multiple occasions getting into the ear of the fourth official, despite the game just being a pre-season friendly.

The decision that annoyed the Dutch Manchester United manager the most was when referee Rubiel Vazquez decided against awarding a penalty for his side just on the brink of the half-time whistle.

In fact, the decision annoyed the Dutchman so much, he could be seen furiously complaining to the fourth official, which required the new Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to lead his manager away.

We are not used to seeing the captain leading the manager away.

Video: Bruno Fernandes pulls Ten Hag away from official

Ten Hag did manage to stay on the touchline and was spoken to during the half-time break by Vazquez, which led to a more professional stance in the second half which we are used to seeing from the United boss.

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal

This was the first match since Harry Maguire announced he had been stripped of the captain’s armband, and although we know Bruno Fernandes did a great job filling in as captain for the majority of last season, and it was confirmed that the Portuguese international will be captain for next season as most fans expected, this would be his first game as official Manchester United captain, and he showed exactly why he deserved to be the top pick for the armband.

Ten Hag was satisfied up to the half-hour mark at which point Bruno Fernandes wrong-footed the Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to give Manchester United the lead, however, the last 15 minutes of the half were not to his liking with the Dutchman claiming the referee made a number of errors which is why he was so frustrated.

During that time, Jadon Sancho did add a second goal for Manchester United, however, Ten Hag was more focused on ensuring the fourth official was aware of all the incorrect decisions Rubiel Vazquez was making.

Ten Hag praised his team in the post-match press conference, saying: "I think it’s very good. The way we played, I was really pleased, how active we were in and out of possession. That is the way we want to play and that this is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences. But still, we want to win, and I think the lads showed we played a good game."

Manchester United will remain in the United States as they have games against Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund all still to be played in July before they leave and head back to England to play Lens at Old Trafford and Athletic Bilbao in Ireland.