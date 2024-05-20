Highlights Bruno Fernandes is happy at Man Utd and remains unlikely to leave soon.

Despite their struggles, Fernandes has been consistent for United.

Strong stats have shown that Fernandes would shine with better support.

Bruno Fernandes' time at Manchester United has been brilliant on an individual level, with the Portugal star undoubtedly being the most consistent player over the past half decade at Old Trafford; though a lack of trophies and European qualification saw him tipped with a move away from the Red Devils.

However, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that whilst a situation involving him leaving always has to be 'kept open'. he doesn't envisage a departure for the midfielder anytime soon as he is 'really happy' at the Theatre of Dreams - as long as there is change in the summer so that the club can compete for the Premier League title.

Fernandes ended the top-flight season with 10 goals, his third-best tally for United since his move from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020; and that has seen him hit a tally of 54 Premier League goals for the club despite their eighth-placed finish - in which they will need to beat Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final to qualify for European football.

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes Transfer Latest

Bruno has been linked with moves abroad in recent weeks

A double-digit haul in a season where United have massively struggled under Erik ten Hag is impressive. United have struggled for goals this season, being the lowest-scoring outfit of any club in the top half but Fernandes has been the one constant for the club.

That has seen him linked with a move away from the club. Bayern Munich are thought to have taken a keen interest in his services, whilst Inter Milan have also registered their hopes of signing the star in a summer move after they won the Serie A title for the first time in three years under Simone Inzaghi.

Bruno Fernandes's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 4th Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 3.3 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 4th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 7th Match rating 7.39 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 20/05/2024

Fernandes evidently has the talent to impress at the elite end of European football and with United unable to offer him continental games should they fall to a defeat against their bitter rivals beneath the famous Wembley arch, Fernandes could arch for a move away. But the Red Devils skipper is 'very happy' at the club according to Romano, which should see him stay.

Romano: "Fernandes is Very, Very Happy at United"

The Portugal midfield is captain, which makes a move away tough to do

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano didn't rule out an exit for the former Sporting star, though he stated that Fernandes is 'really happy' at United and that the playmaker expects changes in the summer in a bid to win titles. He said:

“Obviously, it always depends on the market in case there is a crazy proposal - things can always change. This is why I think we have to still keep the situation open. “But Bruno [Fernandes] is really, really happy with Manchester United. Of course, it was the winter, so he hopes that the situation will change for Manchester United in the summer.”

Fernandes, by all accounts, was still one of the Premier League's better performers this season. According to FBref, his 60 attempted passes per ninety minutes ranked in the 96th percentile of players in Europe’s top five leagues and the Champions League - with his 8.09 progressive passes per ninety minutes going even better and ranking in the 98th percentile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has scored more goals than any other Manchester United player since he joined the club (79).

As an attack-minded player who has been surrounded by players showing inconsistency in abundance, if United to strengthen and build the team around him in the summer, it could well be one to remember with the club aiming to return to former glories.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-05-24.