Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was shown a third red card of the season on Thursday night as Ruben Amorim's side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Wolves in the penultimate course of a Boxing Day feast. The 30-year-old was already on a booking when referee Tony Harrington sent him courtesy of a second yellow card following a collision with Wolves defender and compatriot Nelson Semedo.

Swinging momentum into the home side's favour, Matheus Cunha scored directly from a corner, before Hwang Hee-chan set the score in stone with his first goal of the season. For the Red Devils, a third loss in a row across all competitions meant they slipped into 14th in the Premier League table heading into their final match of 2024. Those wishing for an easy transition under the former Sporting head coach are now in for a long hard journey.

But to make matters worse, their captain - who created more chances than any other player in the top flight last season - faces another period on the sidelines through suspension. However, there seems to have been a bit of confusion over just how many games the Portuguese creative engine will miss, with a date with Liverpool peeking over the horizon.

How Many Games Bruno Fernandes Will Miss

The attacking midfielder won't be out for as long as people think

After the incident, there was initially some confusion as to whether Fernandes would be handed a one or two match ban. But because his red card against Spurs in October was overturned, and thus not adding to the totting up process, the midfielder will serve a one-game suspension, meaning he will only miss their home clash against Newcastle on December 30.

Fernandes, who is the first United player to be sent off three times in a season in all competitions since Nemanja Vidic in 2008/09, was a topic of discussion in Ruben Amorim's post-match press conference. "I am always frustrated with the red card, but it can happen as he always wants to go for the ball," the Portuguese coach said after the match.

"It is not like he wants to stop the player with a yellow [card]. He wanted to go for the ball, the guy got there first and there is a contact and that thing is tough on him also."

As well as the club captain, United will be without fellow midfielder Manuel Ugarte for the game against Newcastle after the Uruguayan picked up his fifth yellow card of the season at Molineux. But the Red Devils will be relieved to have both back in time for fixtures against Liverpool and Arsenal.