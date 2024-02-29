Highlights Despite concerns about his injury, Bruno Fernandes played the full 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag defended Fernandes, calling his injury 'serious' after critics accused him of play-acting.

Ten Hag is confident Fernandes and Raphael Varane will be available for the upcoming match against Manchester City

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was spotted limping out of the City Ground following their victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and Erik ten Hag has now provided an update on his fitness.

Despite there being suggestions that the Portuguese international might not be available for the trip to Forest, ten Hag gave him the full 90 minutes, with the former Sporting CP midfielder providing an assist for Casemiro late in the game. The Red Devils face one of their biggest games of the season at the weekend, making the short journey to the Etihad Stadium to play their rivals Manchester City. United supporters will be desperate to see Fernandes involved.

The Portuguese had a 'serious injury'

Speaking after United's trip to Forest, ten Hag defended Fernandes, who has been criticised for play-acting. The Dutch tactician claimed that Fernandes had a 'serious injury' and fought especially hard to play against the Tricky Trees. As per the Mirror, the United captain was spotted limping as he left the City Ground - a major worry ahead of their Premier League clash with Pep Guardiola's side.

Ahead of the Red Devils' next fixture, ten Hag spoke to the media once again, providing an update on Fernandes' fitness...

"They [Raphael Varane and Fernandes] fought to be part and they came well out of the game. I think they will be available for Sunday. I don't think players will return for Sunday."

Considering Fernandes battled to play against Forest and managed to feature for the whole 90 minutes, you'd imagine he will be doing everything he can to make the game against Man City. Ten Hag will be desperate to have his captain involved against the current Premier League champions.

Ten Hag has also slammed Fulham after their social media team posted a video appearing to mock Fernandes, claiming that it is 'not right' and they should apologise. Fernandes was spotted appealing for a free-kick, looking in plenty of discomfort on the floor, before jumping back to his feet when the ball came towards him.

Ten Hag discusses other injuries

No players will return to the squad

Ten Hag has also discussed the fitness of other members of his squad as the Red Devils prepare to face their rivals. Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all missed the previous fixture against Forest.

The Dutch tactician has confirmed that Raphael Varane and Fernandes could make the squad, but he doesn't expect any of the players who have been on the treatment table to return to action against Guardiola's side.