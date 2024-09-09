Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes picked up a 'knock' for Portugal at the weekend, and he provided a positive update after the game.

International break can be a scary time for club supporters as they nervously wait to see if their star players come out unscathed. Fernandes picked up a slight knock while playing for Portugal at the weekend, but thankfully for the fans at Old Trafford, it doesn't look like it's going to be anything too serious.

The experienced midfielder played the full 90 minutes, scoring an equaliser after Scott McTominay found the opener. Cristiano Ronaldo eventually scored the winner, but Fernandes was seen with an ice pack after the game.

He has a slight 'knock'

Speaking to the Portuguese media after they defeated Scotland 2-1, Fernandes provided an update on the injury he sustained, suggesting that it was only a 'knock' after he came off with an ice pack...

"It was just a little knock."

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

Portugal don't play again during the international break, so Fernandes will be jetting back to England to prepare for the return of the Premier League. United face Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, and Erik ten Hag will be desperate for the Portuguese international to recover in time.

Fernandes has played in every Premier League game for United so far this season, but he's yet to score or provide an assist. Despite that, Fernandes is still an influential figure at Old Trafford, captaining the Manchester outfit.

It's been a slow start to the season for the Red Devils who have won just once in their first three fixtures, so having a fully fit squad will be imperative if they want to turn things around. Despite his below-average start to the campaign, Fernandes undoubtedly has the ability to be the catalyst for United to kickstart their season.

Related Man Utd Have 'Real Interest' in Sevilla Youngster Juanlu Man Utd made five first-team signings in the summer transfer window but owners INEOS will want more over the coming months

Matthijs De Ligt Slammed for Performance

It was a 'disappointing' display

Matthijs de Ligt featured for the Netherlands at the weekend, starting at the back as Ronald Koeman's men beat Bosnia 5-2. Despite the convincing victory, de Ligt came under criticism for his performance in defence.

Dutch outlet Telegraaf suggested that de Ligt's display was 'disappointing' and he should 'join the back of the queue' when it comes to selection for the starting XI. It's not been an ideal start to the season for the former Bayern Munich centre-back. De Ligt started for United for the first time against Liverpool last time out, struggling as the Red Devils succumbed to a worrying 3-0 defeat at home to one of their rivals.

All Statistics via FBRef