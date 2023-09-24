Highlights Bruno Fernandes demonstrated his class and leadership in his interview with Jonny Evans after Man United's win vs Burnley

Evans, who returned to Manchester United this summer after eight years away, had a fantastic game against Burnley and provided much-needed defensive solidity to the team.

Despite being in the twilight years of his career, Evans has exceeded expectations and his captain's gesture shows the respect and admiration he has earned from his teammates.

Bruno Fernandes demonstrated why he's the captain of Manchester United with a truly classy display following his post-match interview alongside Jonny Evans after their side beat Burnley. The Red Devils beat the Lancashire club 1-0 on Saturday in the Premier League and the skipper was voted the game's Man of the Match after a fantastic performance. He scored the sole goal of the game and got United back to winning ways after a tough period.

Read more: Casemiro's reaction to Bruno Fernandes' stunner in Burnley vs Man Utd

The focus wasn't necessarily on Fernandes, though, but instead on his new teammate Evans who returned to Old Trafford this summer after eight years away. The Northern Irishman spent 11 years at the club between 2004 and 2015 but left to join West Bromwich Albion after making 198 appearances for the Red Devils. He then spent half a decade at Leicester City but departed the Foxes after they were relegated to the Championship last season.

Jonny Evans' career stats Matches Goals Royal Antwerp 14 2 Sunderland 35 1 West Bromwich Albion 95 5 Leicester City 152 7 Manchester United 200 7

Shockingly, United brought Evans, now 35 years old, back to Old Trafford on a one-year deal this summer, and it raised a few eyebrows, to say the least. Well into the twilight years of his career, it seemed implausible that he'd play a major role for Erik ten Hag's side this season, but he was fantastic against Burnley and shut a lot of his doubters up. Interviewed after the contest alongside Fernandes, he spoke about the occasion and his captain showed absolute class in honouring him.

How good was Jonny Evans?

After his fine performance against Burnley, Fernandes was named the man of the match but decided he wanted to honour Evans instead. The Northern Irishman's appearance against Vincent Kompany's side was his 200th for United, and he labelled the game as the 'best night of his life'.

With injuries to several key figures in the side's defence, Evans has been relied upon far more than anyone could have possibly expected so far, but he was simply brilliant against Burnley and rolled back the years throughout the match. He was assured at the back and provided the side with a level of defensive solidity they'd been missing recently. He assisted Fernandes' winner with a superb ball over the top of the Clarets' defence and even hit the back of the net himself, although his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Speaking on the fact, the Northern Irishman admitted he had no expectations of starting for United this year, saying, per ESPN: "I loved every minute of it. Before the game you get a feeling, I couldn't wait, it was just pure excitement.

"Coming up here on the bus I was buzzing. That was my 200th game for Man Utd, I never thought I would ever reach that figure - the best night of my life. When you get to a certain age, you start to wind down your career. I got the call [from United] and didn't have another option, so I just took it and tried to do my best in training and take my chance.

"You then just hope your body sees you through. It was never a thought that I would come in and be a starter -- I was told that my role would be to provide competition and that is how I have approached it. With a few injuries, I then had the chance to start tonight. I think I slotted in well tonight and really added my experience to the side."

He certainly did just that and his captain showed a touch of class as the pair were interviewed after the game.

What did Bruno Fernandes do?

Following their interview together, Fernandes was handed his man-of-the-match trophy but showed a touch of class in handing it over to Evans to celebrate his effort at the back for the Red Devils. It was a proper captain's display and showed why the Portuguese star is a natural leader at Old Trafford.

Rather than take the award and accept the spotlight, he gave the trophy to Evans and highlighted again just how impressive the centre-back had been for the club. It remains to be seen whether Evans can keep up this level of performance going forward this year, but there's no denying he looked fantastic on Saturday and his captain certainly seemed to agree.