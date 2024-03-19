Highlights Bruno Fernandes was visibly emotional after Manchester United's FA Cup win over Liverpool.

The midfielder was speaking to MUTV after the game when the reporter gave Fernandes special credit.

The Red Devils will now face Championship side Coventry City for a place in the final in May.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to be visibly emotional in a post-match interview following the Red Devils' dramatic FA Cup clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Portugal star played his part in the club's sensational win over Jurgen Klopp's side. The Manchester outfit looked to be crashing out of the competition with the score 2-1 in favour of their arch-rivals Liverpool before substitute Antony managed to claw one back with three minutes of normal play left to run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford in the FA Cup on 10 different occasions, with Liverpool winning just once. The Red Devils have won eight of those 10 contests.

In the dying embers of extra time, substitute Adam Diallo made himself a hero and spectacularly won the game for the hosts as it ended 4-3. The young Ivorian winger received a red card for taking his shirt off in the wake of the winning goal - but it didn't matter as the Reds secured a stunning victory.

Fernades was Visibly Emotional After the Game

An Emotional Exchange of Words was Shared

Since the move to Old Trafford back in 2020, the midfielder has been consistent in the heart of United's midfield, and his efforts have certainly not gone unnoticed.

After the clash, the 29-year-old spoke to MUTV about the performances of Amad Diallo and Antony, who both changed the game off the bench. He was also full of praise for fellow team-mates Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. As the interview was drawing to a close, the reporter wanted to give a special mention to United's leader, saying:

"You've been a kind captain there, giving everybody a bit of praise, so I'm going to give some to you. "You are always available for this team. You always give everything that you can physically. It is appreciated by the fans all the way around the stadium. I hope you know how much you are loved by the fans."

Footage shows that the midfielder was clearly taken back and emotional by the kind words from the reporter. Fernandes replied: "I appreciate that. You've got me a little bit emotional because there are good and bad moments, but I am always there for them."

He also revealed the message from manager Erik ten Hag that inspired the club's win against their bitter rivals: “The first 30 minutes were amazing and he [Ten Hag] said we should get back, have composure to get on the ball and be brave again, not fear the result was going against us.

“He wanted us to show ourselves, give options and have belief because we’ve done it many times coming back from bad results and we will do it again, that was the message.”

United One Step Away from the Final

They Face Coventry City Next

United's win over the Merseyside giants secured their place in the semi-finals of the historic competition. Ten Hag's men will now face Championship side Coventry City for a place in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.

The other semi-final will see United's noisy neighbours Manchester City take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea following their wins over Newcastle and Leicester City respectively.

Therefore, it could be a repeat of the 2023 FA Cup showdown between United and City. Ilkay Gundogan scored twice - including the fastest goal in the final of the competition's history - for Pep Guardiola's side to secure a 2-1 win against the Red Devils.