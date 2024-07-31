Highlights Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to leave Manchester United, with Melissa Reddy saying he loves the club.

No new contract has been agreed yet, raising questions about the Portuguese's future.

Mason Mount's signing, as well as links to Xavi Simons and Dani Olmo, could hint at succession planning for Fernandes.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to leave the north-west outfit this summer, with Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy suggesting that the player 'loves the club'.

Fernandes enjoyed another fruitful season in 2023/24, despite United's dire campaign as a team, scoring ten goals and registering eight assists in the league. Erik ten Hag's side's failure to qualify for the Champions League prompted rumours that the Portugal international may want out of Old Trafford, with Paris Saint-Germain said to have held talks over a potential deal.

However, Reddy has hinted at this supposed exit being unlikely, stressing that the 29-year-old is committed to the club and that he bears the weight of responsibility of captaining the prestigious team. However, with two years remaining on his current contract, question marks may be raised again next summer if an extension isn't agreed upon.

Reddy: Fernandes Loves United

The attacking midfielder has been at the club since 2020

Joining from Sporting in January 2020 in a deal worth up to £68 million with add-ons, Fernandes arrived in Manchester with a reputation as one of Europe's most prolific and creative attacking midfielders. Having scored 64 goals in 137 appearances for the Primeira Liga giants, the playmaker promised to add an elite level of production in the final third for United.

The Portuguese has arguably delivered this, scoring 79 goals in 233 appearances across four and a half seasons in the north-west. While the teams he's played in have fluctuated in performance levels, Fernandes' quality has remained consistent, and Ten Hag opted to appoint him as club captain last summer.

Amid speculation linking him with a move to PSG this summer, Sky Sports journalist Reddy said, speaking on the United Stand's YouTube channel, that such a move isn't likely to come to fruition:

"With Bruno, there were so many stories about him and the potential of him leaving. There was, you know, all the speculation, but never for one second did I think Bruno Fernandes was leaving Manchester United, because when you speak to him and when you spend time with him, you understand how much this club means to him. "He actually wears this club, like it's on him all the time. He assumes so much responsibility. Now he gets grief sometimes because he can get frustrated on the pitch, and it becomes quite visible. And that's fair enough. I think that's an understandable criticism. It's the right kind of criticism. But he genuinely cares about this club, loves this club."

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

United Could be Succession Planning

Fernandes is likely to leave in the mid-term

While an immediate departure may not be on the cards, Fernandes is either likely to decline in prominence within the team or leave United in the upcoming years. As he enters the latter stages of his career, a decline in performance levels are inevitable. Adding to this, no new contract has yet been agreed, meaning the Red Devils may be forced to sell next summer to avoid losing him for free the year after.

The signing of 25-year-old Mason Mount 12 months ago could be seen as early succession planning for life after Fernandes, while several links to players suggest INEOS are thinking about it. While Xavi Simons is now expected to join RB Leipzig once again, the FA Cup Winners had reportedly been willing to offer £84 million for the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, the club are said to hold a 'great interest' in Spain star Dani Olmo, another player, like Simons and Mount, who operates in similar areas to Fernandes.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 30/07/2024