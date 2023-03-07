A compilation of Fernandes 'crying' vs Liverpool has gone viral

Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised for his poor attitude during Manchester United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds stunned the Devils as they put seven goals past David de Gea at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring with a cool finish at the end of the first half, before Jurgen Klopp's side doubled their lead through Darwin Nunez.

Gakpo scored again a few minutes later, with Mohamed Salah also getting on the scoresheet as well.

Nunez added another one himself, before Salah also got his second.

And Roberto Firmino also found the back of the net before the final whistle blew to mark the end of the game.

Fernandes and his teammates were widely chastised for their performance by fans and the media.

And now a compilation video has gone viral which doesn't paint him in a very positive light.

Twitter user @CF_Comps put together a series of clips from Fernandes' latest display with the title: 'Bruno Fernandes crying vs Liverpool.'

Cutting a frustrated figure throughout, it's fair to say that Fernandes wasn't at the races at the weekend. And he was also accused of diving after going down too easily under contact from Ibrahima Konate.

At one point he even tried to stop Stefan Bajcetic with a rather pathetic excuse for a tackle before completely abandoning the pursuit altogether.

WATCH: Brutal compilation shows how frustrated Bruno Fernandes got against Liverpoool

Check out the video below...

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Fernandes doesn't deserve to be captain and his showing at Liverpool highlighted that.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said: "There are people that are far better qualified to be captain.

"Fernandes is not their best leader. There are more suitable candidates than him, Casemiro being one. I think he should never put on the armband again for Manchester United.

"That was a standout moment. However bad United were, you cannot just let someone run away from you and give up. That's what the captain of Manchester United did - and that's a bad look.

"I don't think he has any real arguments if he does get stripped of the captaincy.

"I think Bruno's days have to be numbered. The way Ten Hag has dealt with Rashford, Ronaldo, it's a situation he needs to get a grip of. Ten Hag has no option but to let him know who is boss."