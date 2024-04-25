Highlights Bruno Fernandes' behaviour has been criticised, despite Erik ten Hag praising the midfielder.

Despite his inconsistency, Fernandes has stepped up with crucial goals under pressure.

Ten Hag has praised Fernandes' attitude and leadership after influential performance against Sheffield United.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has stepped up with some crucial goals and performances over the last few weeks, but journalist Charles Wyett has claimed that he is one of the worst captains in their history.

The Portuguese international has undoubtedly been one of United's key players in the last few years, but his antics on the pitch are often questioned by those with no affiliation to the Manchester club. It might have come as a surprise to many when Erik ten Hag appointed him as captain before the start of the season.

Although Fernandes, who signed on the dotted line at Old Trafford for a fee of around £68m, often leads by example in terms of his performances, his behaviour has regularly been scrutinised, and Wyett believes that's one reason why he's not been an ideal captain for United.

Fernandes 'One of the Worst' Man Utd Captains in History

Wyett has questioned his behaviour

Speaking on the Back Pages podcast with Sky Sports, journalist Wyett has now claimed that Fernandes is one of the worst captains in Manchester United's history due to his behaviour and inconsistency...

Up until this point, I think he's probably been one of the worst captains in Manchester United's history in terms of the way he's behaved and general inconsistency. But when they've needed him, to a degree, he has chipped in with some crucial goals. Big win tonight [Sheffield United]. You can only imagine the pressure Erik ten Hag would have been under had they mess that up against Sheffield United. It's only papering over the cracks. There's some major surgery needed in that squad and probably a new manager as well. But at least their season didn't plummet to a new low and they made hard work of it. But they were eventually able to beat Sheffield United.

It's not the first time that Fernandes' behaviour has been called out, with former United defender Gary Neville labelling him 'embarrassing' for his antics when the Red Devils were heavily beaten by Liverpool last season. Despite his antics, what Fernandes produces on the pitch can't be understated. Against Sheffield United, the Portuguese star created nine chances, which is more than any other player in the Premier League in a single game this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his last five games, Bruno Fernandes has nine goal contributions for Manchester United.

Ten Hag Says Fernandes Has a Great 'Attitude'

The Man Utd midfielder was influential against Sheffield United

Speaking after the victory over the Blades, ten Hag praised Fernandes' attitude and energy, while he also showed his leadership throughout the game. The 29-year-old certainly let his feet do the talking as well, scoring twice while providing an assist for Rasmus Hojlund's late goal.

Ten Hag is always likely to stick by his captain, and despite many in the footballing world questioning his behaviour, he's been one of United's stronger performers under the Dutch tactician. The supporters at Old Trafford will be desperate to see more from him though, with the Red Devils struggling in the Premier League this season.

