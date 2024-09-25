Key Takeaways Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League at Old Trafford tonight.

Bruno Fernandes struggled against the Dutch side, misplacing many passes and struggling to create in the final third.

If the Portugal international's performances continue to decline, Erik ten Hag may be forced into making a change.

Manchester United's Europa League campaign began in uninspiring fashion, as Erik ten Hag's side were held at home to FC Twente. The north-west outfit looked disjointed offensively, in what was a dull affair in both sides' first appearance in the inaugural league phase of the continental competition.

Despite struggling to create clear openings on a consistent basis, United did take the lead ten minutes before the interval, when Christian Eriksen unleashed a pile driver past the outstretched Lars Unnerstall in the Twente goal. However, the Premier League side were pegged back in the 68th minute, with Sam Lammers pouncing on a mistake from the United goalscorer to expertly finish past Andre Onana.

The result leaves the Manchester side 11th in the Europa League table, with tricky trips to Porto and Fenerbahce to come in their next two fixtures. And one man who has been criticised after the final whistle is Bruno Fernandes, with Mark Goldbridge describing the midfielder's performance as 'dreadful'.

A staple of Ten Hag's team since the Dutchman arrived at the club, Fernandes struggled to impact the game in the final third and the stats certainly don't make for pretty reading for the Portuguese. The former Sporting man put in a performance to forget at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes lost possession of the ball more times than any other Manchester United player against FC Twente (19).

Fernandes Struggles Against Twente

He lost possession 19 times

Having started all five of United's Premier League matches this season, Ten Hag has evidently placed his faith in Fernandes, his captain, and it doesn't seem as though the likes of Mason Mount or Eriksen will get a look in, in the number ten role, once everyone is fit.

The creative midfielder played 90 minutes against Palace on the weekend, and produced a 'worrying' display, and played another 90 tonight. This may force Ten Hag into a rethink ahead of Saturday's pivotal clash with Tottenham, as Fernandes looked laboured and fatigued against Twente, and is probably in need of a rest.

Unfortunately for the former Ajax manager, the inability of Mount to find form and the lack of other desirable options means the number eight will likely have to keep being named in the starting eleven.

With a SofaScore rating of 7.3, Fernandes' performance may not have been diabolical on the statistical front, but he was comfortably outshone by the likes of Noussair Mazroaui, Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford. Earning a purported £300,000 a week, a wage only Casemiro exceeds at the club, and supposedly the team's talisman, you'd certainly expect more against lesser opposition at home in the Europa League.

Related Worrying Bruno Fernandes Stat Emerges at Man Utd Manchester United drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening

Completing just 75% of his passes, the Portugal international was loose on the ball, turning over possession 19 times, and thus derailed several potentially promising United attacks and left the Red Devils exposed in transition on numerous occasions. Managing just one key pass, completing just two out of five attempted dribbles and taking three insignificant shots, it was an underwhelming performance from the player in all facets of the game.

Fernandes Statistics vs Twente Minutes Played 90 Touches 76 Key Passes 1 Successful Dribbles 2/5 (40%) Accurate Passes 39/52 (75%) Possession Lost 19 Shots 3

Fernandes Giving Ten Hag A Problem

He's not been performing

If Eriksen hadn't produced a spectacular moment in the first half and United had suffered an embarrassing defeat against Twente, the heat on Fernandes' peformance may well have been more intense after the encounter in Manchester. While he did score 10 goals and provide eight assists in the Premier League last season, he's certainly not providing at his normally elite and productive best.

The pressure is on Ten Hag to deliver improved performances, but if his star-man isn't providing for the team, then the maligned coach doesn't stand much of a chance and may have to consider making a change. Mount is patiently waiting in the wings, and will be eager to make an impact if called upon. Spurs on Sunday will certainly come too early for such a monumental alteration, but if Fernandes' form doesn't pick up soon, then eyebrows will be raised over his position in the team.