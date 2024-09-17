Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brought on Bruno Fernandes late in the game against Barnsley, a decision questioned by ESPN reporter Rob Dawson.

The Red Devils sailed into a 3-0 lead at half-time in what was a convincing opening 45 minutes from ten Hag's side. United looked comfortable against League One opposition with plenty of heavy-hitters named in the starting XI, while the likes of Fernandes were brought on from the bench in the second half.

Fernandes Substitution Questioned by Dawson

United were already 5-0 up

Reacting on X, Dawson questioned the decision for ten Hag to bring on Fernandes despite United already being 5-0 up at the time...

"Throwing on Bruno Fernandes for the last 30 minutes of a Carabao Cup tie when you're already 5-0 up is an interesting decision by Ten Hag."

Fernandes, who cost Man Utd an initial £47m, could have certainly done with a night of rest, especially with United not needing an added spark in attack. The Portuguese international has started all four of United's Premier League fixtures so far this season, and as United comfortably saw out the game, the substitution of Fernandes was perhaps unnecessary.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

Ten Hag certainly showed no mercy when bringing on Fernandes as Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee also entered the pitch at the same time. The Dutch manager might have been hoping to continue the momentum from Saturday's victory over Southampton, allowing three of the players who starred in that much to get another run-out.

It was a good opportunity for ten Hag to give chances to the likes of Toby Collyer, Antony, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans, who have struggled for minutes of late. United travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday in what is undoubtedly the more important fixture for the Manchester outfit. Although ten Hag will be hoping for a strong run in the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils should always have been comfortable seeing off League One Barnsley.

Ten Hag Urged to Drop Eriksen Ahead of Palace

He started against Southampton

Christian Eriksen lined up in the middle of the park against Southampton alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Fernandes. United ran away with the three points as they comfortably beat the Saints 3-0, but the decision to play Eriksen was still questioned after the match.

ESPN pundit Don Hutchison said it was a 'strange' decision to play Eriksen and Mainoo together, urging ten Hag to utilise a midfield three of Manuel Ugarte, Fernandes, and Mainoo going forward. Ugarte made his first appearance for the Red Devils at the weekend after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and the Uruguayan midfielder might not have been ready to start after playing for his country during the international break.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 17/09/2024