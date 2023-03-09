Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag 'wouldn't have been happy' with the behaviour of Bruno Fernandes against Liverpool, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

United were on the end of a disastrous defeat to their rivals Liverpool, and Fernandes' behaviour has come under scrutiny.

Manchester United news - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes was given the captain's armband against Liverpool, as he so often has done in Harry Maguire's absence, but his behaviour has now led to some of his teammates feeling irritated, according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that Fernandes has suffered a huge blow to his hopes of becoming the next permanent captain at Old Trafford, with Maguire set to leave at the end of the season.

Ten Hag has come out and praised Fernandes after the heavy criticism he received. The United manager said: "He is playing a brilliant season. He has played a big role in us being where we are. Everyone makes mistakes and we learn. I have to learn and he will as well."

However, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville wasn't so kind with his choice of words to describe Fernandes' antics.

He said: "The second-half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game."

What has O'Rourke said about Fernandes?

O'Rourke has suggested that Ten Hag would have made his feelings clear to Fernandes after the game but wouldn't have 'thrown the book at him'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not sure if he would have thrown the book at him. I'm sure he's definitely spoken to Fernandes and made his feelings clear on the whole situation.

"He wouldn't have been happy with the petulance that Fernandes displayed at Anfield and some of his antics as well - giving up almost in some challenges and not chasing back.

"The least that Ten Hag desires from his players is to work hard and match their opponents, and Fernandes didn't do that against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

"He just seemed to give up and throw his arms up in the air and that's never great, especially as he's the captain as well."

How has Fernandes performed this season?

The £47m Fernandes (as per BBC) has been one of United's standout players this season. The 28-year-old has contributed with 11 goals and assists in the league so far, which is only bettered by Marcus Rashford, as per FBref.

The United midfielder has created 18 big chances in the Premier League this season, averages 2.9 key passes per game and even contributes defensively with 2.3 tackles per match, as per Sofascore.