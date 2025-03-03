A lucky punter scooped a huge £250,000 over the FA Cup weekend - all thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ stunning late equaliser against Fulham on Sunday evening. The life-changing win came from a free bet in Sky Sports’ popular prediction game, Super 6.

For those unfamiliar, Super 6 is a weekly challenge where players must predict the exact scores of six selected football matches on any given weekend. Get them all spot on, and they walk away with the jackpot. Sounds easy? Think again. The game is notoriously tough to crack, but this season alone has already seen four winners, bringing the total prize money given away to a staggering £2,350,000.

This week’s fixtures included Bournemouth vs Wolves, QPR vs Sheffield United, Middlesbrough vs Derby, Manchester City vs Plymouth, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Manchester United vs Fulham. Linda from Liverpool left it agonisingly late but ended up correctly predicting every single result to claim the jackpot. Impressively, three of the six correct scorelines were picked by fewer than 9% of players, making her victory even more remarkable.

Bruno Fernandes' £250,000 Equaliser Against Fulham

It didn't prove to be a lucky charm for the Red Devils' FA Cup hopes

Along with scoring their only goal, Fernandes led all Man United players against Fulham in shots on target (3), chances created (4), passes completed (48) and possession recoveries (10) in a valiant performance. The extent of which the lucky punter could see into the future is unknown, but it was Fernandes' efforts that helped her to a jackpot almost singlehandedly. Watch his goal below:

Unfortunately for the United captain, his efforts amounted to nothing for his team in the end, as the FA Cup holders would miss out on being involved in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout loss. Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee were both denied by Fulham 'keeper Bernd Leno.

Other Scores Lucky Punter Correctly Predicted

Plymouth scored, while Wolves clung on to a draw at high-flying Bournemouth

The unpredictability of the FA Cup makes predictions all that more difficult to make. No matter what fans can gather from looking at the current league standings, form and quality can go completely out of the window in England's most prestigious cup competition, as proven by the fact Plymouth were able to take a first-half lead against the four-peat reigning Premier League champions, Man City.

Only 6.962% of all Super Six players predicted the 3-1 result, while even fewer predicted that Wolves - currently in a relegation scrap in the topflight - would be able to hold out for a 1-1 draw against seventh-placed Bournemouth on their own patch. See all the percentages below:

Linda also predicted that Sheffield United would win 2-1 away at QPR in the Championship, Middlesbrough would squeeze past Derby County with a 1-0 home win, while Newcastle and Brighton would take their FA Cup fifth round tie all the way thanks to a 1-1 draw after full-time.