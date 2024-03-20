Highlights Bruno Fernandes reaffirms commitment to Manchester United after private talks with INEOS & Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Losing Fernandes would be a major blow for United, not just for his skills on the pitch but also for his leadership.

New owners INEOS are looking to revamp the club, and Fernandes wants to be part of the project.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has recently spoken out about his future at Old Trafford, reiterating his desire to stay at the club after private talks with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Portuguese international is the current captain of the Red Devils and has undoubtedly been one of their star players since arriving at the club. Losing him would be a major issue for the Manchester outfit, not just for his ability on the pitch but also for his leadership skills in the dressing room.

It's never looked likely that Fernandes has been considering a departure at Old Trafford, but with the wholesale changes going on behind the scenes, United supporters will be hoping to see the former Sporting CP midfielder commit his future to the club.

Bruno Fernandes Speaks Out on Future

INEOS hold talks with Portuguese international

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% investment in the Red Devils being confirmed earlier this year, the Manchester outfit are likely to be heading in a different direction under INEOS. United have been starved of success in recent years compared to what we're used to seeing from them in the past, so Ratcliffe and his team will undoubtedly want to revamp the club from top to bottom.

Fernandes, who earns £240k-a-week at Old Trafford, has recently spoken out about his future while on international duty with Portugal, confirming that he wants to stay after private talks with INEOS...

"I've already had a meeting with the new owners. They want to meet with the players and have already done so individually, and that was exactly the message I sent. I want to stay here, I want to be part of a project that has feet, legs, torso and head, everything that is needed so that we can compete with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, which are the clubs that have been in the best shape."

With Fernandes' contract expiring in 2026, United might be looking to tie him down to a long-term deal in the future, especially after he expressed his desire to remain with the Manchester club. His commitment to the Red Devils puts United in a strong negotiating position if an interested party arrives at the table with an offer, but a new deal would likely deter any bids at all.

Related Man Utd 'Don't Want to Sell' West Ham Target Harry Maguire Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is attracting interest from West Ham United, but the Red Devils aren't looking to sell.

Man Utd Could Discuss New Deal for Fernandes

Saudi clubs have shown an interest

According to Football Insider, INEOS could look to discuss a new contract with Fernandes, but they are unlikely to offer him a mega-money pay rise to sign on the dotted line. The report claims that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are among the sides who are considering a move for the Portuguese international, while United have the option to extend his deal by an additional year.

It would be a huge boost for Erik ten Hag's men if they are able to tie him down and would be a big statement of intent from INEOS.