Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to be tied down to a new contract, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he will sign his new deal today (Wednesday).

The Portuguese international is undoubtedly one of the most important cogs in United's side and has been since he arrived at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old has regularly captained Erik ten Hag's men, showing his importance on and off the pitch.

Extending his stay at the club is a major move for the Red Devils, and it could be just as important as some of the new signings they've made.

Bruno Fernandes Will Sign Until 2027

Man Utd will announce soon

Romano has now confirmed, after initially breaking the exclusive story, that Fernandes will sign his contract on Wednesday...

"Bruno Fernandes, signing his new deal at Man United today! Exclusive story confirmed. It had to be this week, plan 100% confirmed with an official announcement to follow. Deal valid until June 2027 plus option for further season."

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

Allowing Fernandes to head through the exit door was never likely to be in the plans of United considering his importance to the side. Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain have previously expressed their interest in securing his signature, but his new contract ends any speculation that he will be looking to move on in the near future.

It's been an exciting summer transfer window for United supporters, with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt already announced as new additions, but the extension of Fernandes' contract will be seen as just as important.

As per Spotrac, Fernandes is currently earning less than the likes of Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Mason Mount, who all have undoubtedly made significantly less of an impact than the Portuguese star. Fernandes is deserving of being paid in line with United's highest earners.

The 29-year-old's previous deal was set to run until 2026, so United wouldn't have been in a rush in terms of the worry of losing him for free, but it's a statement of intent from INEOS to continue building their project with their key players sticking around.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Hopeful' of Signing £42m Star in Cut-Price Deal Manchester United have renewed optimism as they aim to reach an agreement for Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte 'Top of the List' for Man Utd

Attention will turn to midfield signing

After securing Fernandes' new contract and bringing in four players to improve the senior squad, United's attention will now turn to adding another body in the middle of the park, a position they've failed to address so far. Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Scott McTominay have all been linked with departures, which could leave United short in midfield.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte remains top of United's shortlist, but they may have to wait to see McTominay or Casemiro depart.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024