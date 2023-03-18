Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a decision to make over his captaincy, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been United's captain for the majority of the season, with Harry Maguire, the usual skipper, barely starting any Premier League games.

Manchester United news - Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes, who earns £240k-a-week at United, has been backed to keep his vice-captaincy role by manager Ten Hag, despite heavy criticism following their defeat to rivals Liverpool.

As quoted by the Guardian, he said: "He’s coaching players, he’s an inspiration, but no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. We have to learn, he has to learn, he will because he’s intelligent, I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and that he’s captain when Harry isn’t on the pitch.”

Maguire is United's current captain, but he could be leaving the club during the summer transfer window, leaving the role open for a new candidate.

Whether Fernandes will naturally take the reigns remains to be seen, but it's certainly a huge decision for Ten Hag to make ahead of the new season.

What has Jones said about Fernandes?

Jones has suggested that there are two sides to Fernandes and he's a different character off the pitch to the one we see on the pitch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fernandes gets a lot of stick for his style of leadership, but off the pitch he's a very different person to the one we see losing patience and having tantrums on the pitch.

"It depends how Ten Hag views the guy that's going to lead this team forward. There's two sides of Fernandes and it depends if Ten Hag feels like he's got the character that he wants to lead them."

How has Fernandes performed this season?

With United recently advancing into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, they stand an excellent chance of winning the competition.

Fernandes has played a crucial role in their run so far, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.51, the fourth highest in the competition.

With 11 big chances created and 3.0 key passes per game, Fernandes could be one of the best-performing players in the Europa League this campaign.

Despite the catastrophic performance of United against Liverpool, the Manchester club have performed exceptionally with Fernandes wearing the armband for the majority of the season, so it seems a little unfair to judge him too harshly.