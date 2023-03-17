Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes can be 'irritating and annoying', but has the faith of his manager, says journalist Steve Bates, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old is enjoying an impressive season with United, but his on-field antics have come under criticism.

Manchester United news - Bruno Fernandes

The £250k-a-week midfielder, signed from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of £68m, has taken on a more senior role at United this campaign, regularly captaining Erik ten Hag's side.

Fernandes was criticised following United's shocking defeat to rivals Liverpool earlier this month, but Ten Hag kept faith in the Portuguese midfielder by confirming he will continue as vice-captain.

As relayed by The Athletic, he said: "He’s pointing and coaching players, he’s an inspiration for the whole team, but noone is perfect, everyone makes mistakes, we have to learn, I have to learn. He has to learn, he will because he’s intelligent, I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and that he’s captain when Harry isn’t on the pitch.”

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Maguire's future is in doubt, and with the England defender the current United captain, it will be interesting to see whether Fernandes is appointed as skipper if Maguire leaves Old Trafford.

What has Bates said about Fernandes?

Bates has suggested that Fernandes' antics 'don't always send the right message'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Fernandes has come under severe criticism for his part in that. We all know about Fernandes and his antics - he can be rather irritating and annoying sometimes in the way he throws himself to the floor with minimal contact.

"He gesticulates his body language and his facial looks don't always send the right message. But, Erik ten Hag has come out strongly in favour of him, as has Marcus Rashford."

How has Fernandes performed this season?

Only Marcus Rashford has provided more goals and assists than Fernandes this campaign for United, as per FBref.

The 28-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.42 in the Premier League, the highest in the Red Devils squad.

Fernandes has created 19 big chances in England's top flight and averages 2.9 key passes per game, showing his importance to this United side from a creative standpoint.

The Portuguese international has featured in a host of positions for United this term, with Ten Hag deploying him in an unfamiliar right-sided role every now and then.

As per Whoscored, Fernandes has scored twice and provided five assists in just six games from this position, proving his versatility.