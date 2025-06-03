Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has rejected a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, with Al Hilal offering a hefty salary to try and convince him to join. Fernandes' future as been a major topic of discussion for United fans recently, with the majority of the fan base understandably wanting him to stay at Old Trafford.

The former Sporting man has been a crucial player for Ruben Amorim's side over the years, and losing him would be a disaste