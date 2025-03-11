Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is playing a crucial role in Ruben Amorim's side at the moment, and BBC pundit Troy Deeney has lavished praise on the Portuguese international, suggesting that they can't get rid of him, hinting that they need to build around Fernandes.

Despite regularly producing on the pitch for United, Fernandes still comes under plenty of criticism from the media, perhaps due to his outlandish style or personality. Not afraid to say what he thinks, Fernandes' passion to win is often mistaken for moaning or whining, but there's no doubting that he steps up when it matters.

Against Arsenal at the weekend, Fernandes did just that, scoring a free-kick to break the deadlock for United. Fernandes captained his side to an impressive 1-1 draw against the Gunners, and he's been praised for his contributions over the last few weeks.

Man Utd Can't Lose Bruno Fernandes

He's showing a new level of character

Writing in his BBC Sport column for the Team of the Week, Deeney picked Fernandes in one of his midfield positions. Writing about the former Sporting CP man, Deeney says Manchester United simply can't get rid of Fernandes, praising how he has stepped up under Amorim over the last few months...

"I have been critical of Fernandes over the years. He is the type of person that got away with it when the team were poor under Erik ten Hag. Since the new manager has come in, he has shown a completely new level of character. If Manchester United want to get to where they aspire to be, then they need this guy. They cannot get rid of him. It was also unbelievable technique for the free-kick."

Bruno Fernandes 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 26 6 7 2,199' Europa League 8 1 2 711' FA Cup 3 2 1 330' League Cup 3 2 2 208'

Despite United performing below their expected level in recent years, Fernandes, who earns £300k-a-week at Old Trafford, has still stood up and contributed for his side. To provide 13 goals and assists combined in the Premier League this term already is incredibly impressive, especially considering how bad they've been as a team.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/03/2025