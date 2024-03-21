Highlights Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Old Trafford after positive talks with INEOS.

Fernandes confirmed he is excited to work with the new ownership.

Fabrizio Romano denies concrete negotiations with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be staying at Old Trafford after positive talks with INEOS, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming the 'very good news' for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese international was appointed as captain by Erik ten Hag ahead of the current campaign and he's undoubtedly been one of the star players for the Manchester outfit since joining from Sporting CP.

Keeping the 29-year-old at the club will be an important task for INEOS as they get their feet under the table, and it's not looking likely that he will remain with the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms 'Good News' on Fernandes

Fernandes wants to stay at Old Trafford

Earlier this week, Fernandes spoke to the media about his future at the club while on international duty with Portugal. The former Sporting star confirmed that he had held positive talks with INEOS and he's excited about working with the new ownership.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Italian journalist Romano has reiterated that Fernandes won't be leaving the club this summer and he is happy at Old Trafford...

"Someone who won’t be leaving, however, is Bruno Fernandes, who has spoken publicly about his positive talks with the owners. Fernandes is very happy at Man United, and that has never changed. Despite some of the rumours we’ve seen, I’ve never been aware of any concrete negotiation with Saudi clubs, he’s always been focused on Man United, and nothing else, so far. His dialogue with new INEOS people has been very positive and I think that’s very good news for the club."

Bruno Fernandes - Man Utd 2023/2024 Stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 1st Goals 4 5th Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 3 1st Tackles Per Game 2.1 =3rd Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.22 1st Correct as of 21/03/2024

As Romano mentioned, Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly considering a move to sign the Portuguese international, but they could be wasting their time if they arrive with an offer at the table. Fernandes will want to see the direction the club are heading in under the guidance of INEOS rather than jumping ship or he risks leaving at a time when United are about to change for the better.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has produced more key passes than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Al-Hilal Could Make Offer for Fernandes

Fernandes reportedly rejected January proposal

According to reports in Portugal, Al-Hilal could make a move for Fernandes in the summer. The Saudi Arabian club are said to have made an astronomical offer in the January transfer window, but Fernandes rejected the proposal due to believing he still has unfinished business at United.

The finances on offer could be tempting for the 29-year-old, but United supporters will be confident the club can keep hold of him after his recent comments in the media.

