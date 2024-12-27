Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Rodri, Declan Rice and N'golo Kante have been his toughest ever opponents in the Premier League since he made the switch to England to join Manchester United from Portuguese side Sporting CP back in January 2020.

The Portuguese midfielder has been integral to Man United's - albeit limited - success since his arrival at the club, almost single-handedly changing their fortunes.

In six seasons at Old Trafford, Fernandes has registered 161 goal involvements in 259 appearances - a mightily impressive return for a midfielder - which has helped the club achieve some domestic cup success over the last few seasons. This includes winning the 2023 League Cup and 2024 FA Cup, the latter of which they did by getting one over on their neighbouring rivals, Manchester City.

Since his move over to the English top flight, Fernandes has come up against some stiff opposition in the midfield, with world-class talent on display across multiple teams. However, when asked who his toughest ever opponents have been in the Premier League, he didn't hesitate in naming the three brilliant midfield players.

Fernandes Named His Three Toughest Premier League Opponents

Picked Rodri, Declan Rice and N'Golo Kante

In his six seasons as a member of Man United, Fernandes has come up against his fair share of elite-level competition in the midfield.

But when asked who his toughest opposition has been during an appearance on Sky Sports' Saturday Social, names immediately sprung to the mind of the Red Devils skipper, who said:

"In the Premier League, you play against top players. [N'Golo] Kante was difficult, Rodri is really difficult, Declan Rice is really difficult. Declan and Rodri are physically very similar, Kante more small, but quick and sharp. But, there are many players because we play in the best league in the world, so you get to play against the best players."

Fernandes and the very likeable Kante who has one of the most tireless engines in all of football have faced each other eight times for both club, when the Frenchman was with Chelsea, and country, with the Portuguese midfielder being on the winning side on just one of those occasions, with the pair drawing five times.

But, the Man United captain has been involved in more meetings with Rice and Rodri, amassing a combined 24 games against his two opponents. Rice is easily one of the best English midfielders in world football right now, and in his time spent with both West Ham United and Arsenal, where he has contributed to seven wins and a draw, and just three losses, all of which have come successively in the last three meetings.

However, against Rodri and Man City, Fernandes has had to endure more losses than victories, with him having met the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner 13 times in his career, including twice on the international stage, and Fernandes being on the losing side on seven of those occasions.

Nonetheless, it is Fernandes who has since had the last laugh - at least temporarily - with the last meeting between him and the Spaniard coming in the FA Cup Final at the end of last season, where Man United beat their rivals for the first time in their last five outings in all competitions, dating back to the 2022/23 season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 23/12/2024.