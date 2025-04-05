Irrespective of the mistreatment by fans and pundits alike in recent times, it’s not unfair to say that Bruno Fernandes is the best signing of Manchester United’s post-Alex Ferguson era – and he recently named who he believes is the greatest English player of all time.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Fernandes – widely regarded as one of the best midfielders on the planet – has played against or alongside some of the greatest players England currently have to offer, such as Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice.

England, from Sir Bobby Moore of yesteryear to Jude Bellingham of the modern era, has been a hotbed of talent over the years – and although silverware has escaped the Three Lions since 1966, you cannot dispute the abnormal talent at their disposal.

Fernandes Names Greatest English Player of All Time

1966 World Cup heroes snubbed as Fernandes didn't hesitate