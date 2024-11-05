Ruben Amorim will take charge of Manchester United from November 11th, and ESPN pundits have called for captain Bruno Fernandes to be slowly eased out of the club under the new manager.

United have endured a difficult start to the new season, and currently sit 13th in the Premier League table after ten matches. As a result, Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders last week, with the club moving quickly to secure the Dutchman's successor in Amorim, who was officially confirmed as the new boss in the Old Trafford hot seat on Friday.

The 39-year-old coach will begin his tenure as United manager during the international break, and will inherit a squad in need of rebuilding. Despite captaining the side and providing consistently impressive output, ESPN pundits believe that Fernandes should be axed from Amorim's long-term plans.

ESPN Pundits Call for Fernandes to Leave

He turned 30 in September

Since arriving from Sporting for a deal worth up to £68 million, Fernandes has divided opinion in English football. Scoring 82 goals in 248 appearances, the Portugal international - who reportedly earns £300,000-a-week - has certainly been productive, but many criticise his character, often perceived as petulance, and his wastefulness on the ball at times.

With a new man overseeing the next iteration of the north-west outfit, ESPN identified Fernandes as a player who 'needs to go out of the door' under Amorim:

"It's time to look at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim, and we've discovered that there's a player that quite possibly needs to go out of the door for things to function properly."

The broadcasters picked out Manuel Ugarte, who has worked under Amorim previously, and teenager starlet Kobbie Mainoo, as the midfield duo that should be deployed together moving forward:

"I feel like with Ruben Amorim, he's a man that's very familiar with Ugarte from his time with Sporting, so I think he's a player that fits into that system. Kobbie Mainoo is one of Manchester United's starlets, so I think he starts as well. You've got those two in midfield as a double pivot. Bruno Fernandes is the odd one out there."

With Fernandes turning 30 in September, there is an argument to be made that for the purposes of a long-term rebuild, United should move on from him in the near future. ESPN built on this by claiming that the player's decision-making, as well as his inability to slot into a 3-4-3 system, were further reasons for sanctioning a departure once Amorim arrives:

"If it wasn't for the fact that he's Portuguese, if it wasn't for the fact that Manchester United have just given him a new contract, if it wasn't for the fact that he's their captain, I would say that this is the perfect time for Manchester United to ease Bruno Fernandes out of this team and out of this squad. This is because, we said it on the show and I got slated for saying it, but you cannot win the biggest trophies with Bruno Fernandes as your fulcrum, as your centrepiece, as your chief creator. He's a great player, he's been a great servant for Manchester United. He scores goals, or he's scored goals, he's provided assists, but in terms of decision-making, you need somebody who's a bit more adept at making the right decisions to be that centrepiece, and in this formation that Ruben Amorim plays, unless you're going to play Fernandes as one of the wide forwards, which I don't think necessarily suits him at this stage of his career, there's no real place for him in this starting eleven."

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

