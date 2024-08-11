Highlights Bruno Fernandes has agreed to a new contract with Man Utd until 2027, with a possible extension until 2028.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a vital player, providing creativity and goals for the Red Devils.

United's agreement with Fernandes is seen as a key move to secure his future at the club under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has reached an agreement with the club to sign a new contract that could keep him at the club until 2028, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils in recent years, becoming a creative spark and goalscoring option in the middle of the park. The Portuguese international is undoubtedly one of Erik ten Hag's most important stars, so keeping him at Old Trafford will be crucial.

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Man Utd Contract

New deal will be valid until 2027

Romano has now confirmed that United have reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes over a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2027 with an option of a further year...

"EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have reached an agreement with Bruno Fernandes to extend his contract! New deal will be valid until June 2027 plus option included for further season, June 2028 — salary at top #MUFC level. All set to be signed before end of the summer window."

Fernandes, who has been described as 'world-class', will be crucial for United if they are to achieve success over the next few years under INEOS. Extending his stay at Old Trafford is a huge statement of intent from United and is undoubtedly just as important as any new addition this summer.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in signing Fernandes this summer and are said to have held talks to sign the Portuguese star. Signing a new deal all but ends any speculation that he could be departing, which is a major boost for United heading into the 2024/2025 Premier League season.

Speaking on Fernandes' future earlier in the window, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy claimed that Fernandes 'loves' United and the club means a lot to him, so a departure was never that likely.

Manuel Ugarte a 'Top Target' for Man Utd

Sander Berge could also be an option

Italian reporter Romano has also confirmed that PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte remains a top target for United this summer. After strengthening in multiple positions, the Red Devils are now turning their attention to adding another body in the middle of the park.

Burnley's Sander Berge has also been explored as an option after holding talks with his agent. Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are also closing in on a £60m double deal from Bayern Munich, meaning United have reinforced in almost every position except central midfield so far.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 11/08/2024