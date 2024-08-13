Highlights Bruno Fernandes will 100% sign a new contract - until the summer of 2027 - with Manchester United.

Exclusively confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the deal will have the option of a further year.

Man Utd are also eyeing Barcelona's Raphinha to strengthen their star-studded squad this summer.

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes will 100% sign a new contract with the Red Devils before the end of the summer transfer window, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, with the Portuguese talisman remaining at Old Trafford until 2027 with the option of an extra year.

While the likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have been announced as new players and Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have completed their medicals ahead of putting pen to paper, what could be crucial to Erik ten Hag in his third season at the helm is keeping hold of his most important assets – one being Fernandes.

Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes Latest

Current deal set to expire in mid-2026

Just recently, Romano took to X (formerly Twitter) to break the news that Manchester United and Fernandes, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2026, had come to an agreement over fresh terms, which would see him remain a crucial part of Ten Hag's plan until the summer of 2027.

Fernandes has, undoubtedly, been the club’s best acquisition in their post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, emerging as their creator-in-chief, a constant goal threat and a leader on and off the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes has scored the most penalty goals (31) in Manchester United’s history.

A figurehead to anything the club have mustered since his arrival in January 2020 – including their 22/23 Carabao Cup success and their FA Cup-winning campaign a season later – and has notched 79 goals and 67 assists across his 234-game stay in M16.

What makes Fernandes, 29, such a crucial part of the Red Devils is his unrivalled availability record. A 71-cap Portugal international, the midfield magician has missed just three games since becoming a Manchester United player.

Fernandes' 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad rank Minutes 3,120 3rd Goals 10 =1st Assists 8 1st Shots per game 2.7 2nd Key passes per game 3.3 1st Average passes per game 54.6 2nd Overall rating 7.39 1st

Romano: Fernandes Contract Extension is ‘100% Done’

Midfielder’s stay extended to the summer of 2027

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that the ex-Sampdoria man is poised to extend his stay in Greater Manchester before the summer transfer window comes to its conclusion.

Insisting that he’ll sign on the dotted line ‘very soon’ on a deal that will see him remain until 2027 at least, the football insider said that he will remain a very important player for the club. Romano said:

“Bruno Fernandes will sign a new contract. The deal is 100% done and it will be valid until 2027 plus a one-year option. I expect him to sign very soon, before the end of the summer transfer window. And Bruno will remain a really important player for Manchester United.”

Man Utd Eye Potential Move for Raphinha

Winger keen on staying put at Barcelona

While extending Fernandes’ stint at Old Trafford is of absolute importance, there are other matters that are much more pressing from a Manchester United standpoint, including adding another winger to their star-studded roster this summer.

Barcelona’s Raphinha, who made a name for himself at Leeds United, is being eyed by the club ahead a prospective summer swoop, per SPORT, as the 20-time English champions weigh up what to do with Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Amid concrete interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, the aforementioned report states that Raphinha, 27, has no reason to leave the Spanish giants this summer and is happy to continue plying his trade at the Nou Camp after signing just two summers ago.

All statistics per WhoScored