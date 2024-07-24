Highlights Paris Saint-Germain are not in talks to sign Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, although they do appreciate the player.

United consider Fernandes indispensable, and may look to tie him down to a new deal if he stays.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested in signing PSG's Xavi Simons.

Paris Saint-Germain are not currently in negotiations with Manchester United over the signing of Bruno Fernandes despite recent rumours, and he could actually sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandes enjoyed another impressive season in 2023/24, despite United's dismal campaign, scoring 15 goals in 48 appearances across all competitions. The Red Devils' captain has two years remaining on his deal at Old Trafford, and has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and to PSG.

Reports emerged in recent days suggesting that the French club had initiated talks with United over a potential deal for Fernandes, but transfer specialist Romano has dismissed these rumours. While the Ligue 1 outfit 'appreciate' the player, they're not currently attempting to sign him, and a new contract could be on the cards if he remains in Manchester this summer.

PSG not in Talks for Fernandes

The midfielder is seen as indispensable at United

Signing in January 2020 from Sporting for £67.6 million, Fernandes has gone onto establish himself as United's most prominent figure and the team's talisman. Scoring 79 goals in 233 appearances for the north-west side, the Portugal international was appointed club captain last summer by Erik ten Hag, replacing Harry Maguire.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a surprise move to PSG in recent days, but INEOS and Ten Hag understandably want to hold on to their star man. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that reports suggesting PSG are in talks for Fernandes are wide of the mark.

The renowned journalist said:

"Let me tell you something on Paris Saint-Germain, and these are important updates. First of all, Paris Saint-Germain and rumours about Bruno Fernandes. What I'm told is that there are no talks, no negotiations for Bruno Fernandes to PSG. Appreciating the player is one thing, negotiating for the player is another thing. Today, PSG are not negotiating for Bruno Fernandes. "PSG, in the midfield, are negotiating for Joao Neves. And PSG feel that in the next few days, by the end of July, they can sign Neves from Benfica, so this is the focus. For Bruno Fernandes, no negotiations. Appreciating the player is quite obvious, but that's it. Remember that Bruno Fernandes is a crucial player for Manchester United. And on Bruno Fernandes, it's also important to say that if he ends up staying at Manchester United this summer, there is also a possibility to discuss a new contract."

Fernandes' 2023/24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.55

United Eye Simons

The Dutchman could be a long-term replacement for Fernandes

Given Fernandes' age and contractual situation, departure links are likely to persist until a new deal is indeed signed. While the Portuguese may be pivotal, it does appear United could be plotting a move for a potential long-term successor.

The FA Cup winners are reportedly 'ready to offer' a seismic £84 million for PSG's Xavi Simons. The Dutch attacking midfielder impressed on loan at RB Leipzig last season, and his parent club are expected to allow him to move this summer. The French champions may look to use the 21-year-old in a deal to sign Fernandes, although it's more likely that United will push to sign the player in a separate deal, and utilise him alongside their skipper next season.

