Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes used his post-match interview after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea to hold the Red Devils' players accountable following a week that saw Erik ten Hag relieved of his duties at Old Trafford. United parted ways with the Dutchman after he guided the club to their worst start to a Premier League season, and Fernandes has since spoken about conversations he had with his former leader since the decision was made.

Ten Hag's right-hand man, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has taken charge of the last two games on an interim basis, with Ruben Amorim starting his new role on November 11. But despite the consensus being that change was needed, the Portuguese midfielder has pinned the blame on his teammates for Ten Hag's demise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the decision to sack ten Hag following a 2-1 loss at West Ham, which left Man United with a record of 3-2-4 (W-D-L) through 9 Premier League games to start the season, the club's worst start in any Premier League season and its worst in England's top flight since also starting 3-2-4 in 1989-90

Fernandes Apologised to Ten Hag After Sacking

Man Utd captain said that the squad let him down

Speaking after the match against Chelsea, captain Fernandes gave an incredibly honest interview regarding Ten Hag's sacking. He revealed that he spoke to the former Ajax man after his dismissal, and that he apologised for what ultimately led to the manager's dismissal.

"We know that Erik [ten Hag] has gone, it is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes," Fernandes told Sky Sports after his penalty had initially put his side into the lead against Chelsea. "The team is not the best, the results are not the best, and he is the one who pays for it.

"Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well. It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager [Ten Hag] and apologised to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him."

"I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible," he continued. " I normally score a lot of goals but I always gave 100%. He is aware of that." However, in the studio, United legend Roy Keane was unimpressed with Fernandes' remarks.

"Too little, too late. You are judged for what you have done on a football pitch," he said in vintage 'Keano' fashion. "Bruno didn't show that leadership, but you also have to move on."