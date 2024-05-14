Highlights Bruno Fernandes is highly valued by Saudi Pro League clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is "one of the players most appreciated" by Saudi Pro League clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that there are no current talks for the midfielder. The 29-year-old's future at Old Trafford is unclear following a disappointing season, but he is understood to be "fully focussed" on the Premier League club beyond the current season.

United are fighting for a place in the Europa Conference League but were dealt a blow to their European hopes with defeat to title-chasing Arsenal on Sunday, which leaves them eighth in the table as Erik ten Hag's side face a campaign outside of Europe. If they struggle to make up ground on seventh-place Chelsea, it would be their worst league finish in the Premier League era.

Due to United's shoddy season, it looks increasingly unlikely that Ten Hag will be leading Man Utd next season, which would mean a fresh start under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Romano says there are no talks between the Premier League club and Saudi bosses

Despite the ongoing rocky spell at Old Trafford, the expectation is that Fernandes is going nowhere with manager Ten Hag likely to move on as Man Utd manager.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been tipped for the potential vacancy, as has former Chelsea duo Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. Fernandes reportedly wants to wait until United's near future remains clearer, especially with the possibility of a new boss.

Speaking on his Daily Briefing, Romano said:

"Since the Saudi Pro League project started more than one year ago, Bruno Fernandes has always been one of the players most appreciated by Saudi bosses, but at the moment it’s nothing concrete. "Fernandes is fully focused on Manchester United and there are no talks - Bruno will not discuss anything until he knows more about the project at United, and possibly the change in manager, so there are many things to clarify at United first. "Meanwhile, Fernandes has always been super committed to the club, so let’s see what happens."

Fernandes Waiting For the United Project

The Red Devils could have a new manager next season

Fernandes remains "super committed" to Man Utd, Romano has explained, who has suggested that Fernandes' preference is to stay at the club despite their underwhelming season. The Portuguese international was controversially made club captain in July 2023, when Ten Hag made the bold decision to strip centre-back Harry Maguire of the armband.

Although Fernandes has been tipped as United's only successful signing in the last 10 years - since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 - the midfielder has been criticised for his leadership qualities in the past and questioned whether he is the right person to skipper the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's loss to Arsenal was their ninth defeat of this season at Old Trafford in all competitions - they have never lost more at home in a single campaign in their history.

However, he has been one of the few players to shine at United in the last few years during difficult spells under managers Ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his £46.6 million arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. Fernandes has scored an impressive 79 goals and created 64 assists in 230 games for United and helped the club clinch the League Cup trophy last season.

And according to Romano, Fernandes has no plans to leave Manchester for the Middle East any time soon with a new start on the horizon at Old Trafford.

Stats courtesy of Opta, correct as of 14/05/2024.