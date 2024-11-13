Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been praised for his actions after spotting a passenger fall ill on his flight. The Red Devils captain spotted an unwell man at the back of the plane and quickly jumped to action.

With Premier League football put on pause as many big names fly across the globe to represent their countries during the intentional break, the Portuguese ace was travelling from Manchester to Lisbon with team-mate Diogo Dalot on Monday. While on his easyJet flight, however, Fernandes was fast to react after noticing something was wrong.

Indeed, a fellow passenger looked to be passing out, prompting the Man Utd midfielder to rush to his aid. Per Business Cloud (via Daily Mail), he shouted urgently for assistance: "Excuse me! We need help! Excuse me! We need help!"

A fellow passenger remarked on how Fernandes – who also showed leadership with his words for teammate Alejandro Garnacho on the weekend – was the first to notice a man in need. Susanna Lawson praised the footballer for his actions, saying:

"Bruno went to the loo at the back of the plane during the flight. [We] suddenly heard a shout for assistance which those within hearing distance looked back, including us as we were toward the back. "Members of the crew rushed to the back to help. There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. "He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK. It might have been about 5-10 minutes and then he made his way back to his seat but again very unassuming. He wasn’t looking for any attention on himself."

The report adds that Fernandes was trying to keep a low profile for the journey, as he made his way to Portugal ahead of their Friday match vs Poland in the Nations League. Still after rushing to help his fellow passenger, he has been widely praised for his humility.

Lawson added: "When I asked him politely for a selfie as we were leaving the plane he was absolutely lovely and actually took the selfie himself.

"I praised him for looking after the ill passenger. Honestly, if you didn’t know who he was you would have just thought he was any other passenger."