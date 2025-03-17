Bruno Fernandes gave a classy response when asked about Roy Keane's recent criticism of him after Manchester United's comfortable victory over Leicester City on Sunday evening. The Portuguese midfielder was at his brilliant best yet again at the King Power Stadium, scoring a goal and recording an assist as the Red Devils won 3-0.

Despite being United's standout performer by some distance over the course of the campaign, Fernandes has not been able to please everyone and has come under consistent criticism from United legend Keane.

In an explosive rant at the end of February, Keane called Man United's players a bunch of 'imposters'. He also singled out Fernandes for criticism as he questioned his leadership skills and demeanour on the pitch. He said on the Overlap:

"He's not the captain we expect. When we go back to the team and the recruitment and the players and showing a bit of fight and a bit of quality, a bit of speed in your play. They draw at Everton. It's like they've won the cup. And even the fans, I see fans at matches and they're singing for Bruno. I see these boys and I think you're impostors."

"I watched them at Everton on Saturday. People pretend to be closing people down. 15th in the league, and he's saving them. Praise the lord. Talent is not enough. You keep going back to the talent, oh the talent, Bruno's a talented player, but talent is not enough, Wrighty. You want someone who's going, lads, are you with me? Talent's not enough! Players have to look at themselves, look at the person in the mirror."

Following the match against Leicester, Fernandes was asked about whether criticism hurts him or motivates him and he directly responded to Keane's criticism, saying it's 'not nice' but that it does motivate him to perform even better. He said on Sky Sports:

"It is not nice to hear bad things about you; no-one likes it. But at the same time, it motivates you and makes you think about a lot of things that people think you have to improve and you have to take it in a positive way, understanding that whatever people are saying and if there is a margin to improve or not.

"Obviously, I know you are talking about Roy Keane. As I have said before, I have a huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he is one of the best captains the club has had and he was an amazing player for the club. It is the way he thinks, the idea he has about me as a player, as a captain, and I have to respect that. I do things in my own way to try to be the best, not captain, but person and teammate as I can.

"I do it every day and try to be an example of everything I do in a training session, on the pitch and in everything I do, but obviously not everyone will like [it], not everyone will think in the same way, and I respect every opinion of everyone.

"And as I have said, I have huge respect for Roy Keane and I accept that there are a lot of margins for improvement in my game, in my leadership, in everything I do, even in my own life."

Fernandes' response has gone down well with United supporters with many praising his maturity. One called him a "pure class act" while another has urged Keane to apologise. Another United supporter called his response "captain-esc", while another said they "wouldn't want anyone else leading us every week."