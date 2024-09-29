Bruno Fernandes spoke to the media shortly after the final whistle of Manchester United's 3-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League, stating he 'let his teammates down'. The Red Devils captain was adamant he shouldn't have been shown a red card.

Fernandes was given his marching orders shortly before half-time with his side trailing Spurs following an early Brennan Johnson strike. The Portuguese star appeared to go in high against Tottenham midfielder James Maddison, but replays showed he lost his footing and hadn't gone in with malicious intent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes was shown the first red card of his 242-game Manchester United career to date.

Nonetheless, Chris Kavanagh was quick to brandish the red card and VAR opted not to intervene. The Premier League Match Centre revealed the on-field decision was confirmed due to 'serious foul play'.

Fernandes Reacts to Controversial Red Card

He claimed James Maddison gave his thoughts moments later

Speaking to Sky Sports shortly after seeing his team slip to a third league defeat of the season, the Man United ace revealed he didn't think he should have been sent off. The 30-year-old claimed Maddison didn't even think the right decision was made:

"I don't take him the way people want to see it. I don't go in with my studs, I take him with my ankle. It's a clear foul but never a red card, that's my feeling. "Even Maddison when he got up, you can see in the image, he said 'it's a foul but never a red card'."

Admitting it was a foul, the Portugal international was adamant much worse tackles have gone unpunished: "If this is a red card, I think we have to look at many other incidents. I've had many incidents when I've been kicked, and I've never seen something being given a red card so quick. It's never a red card."

"Even the contact is not that strong. If he wants to give me a yellow card because it's a counter-attack, then I agree. I don't understand why VAR doesn't call the referee over to the screen. For me, it's not a good decision, that's all," Fernandes concluded. Watch the full interview below:

What Next For Bruno Fernandes

He will miss a huge league showdown vs Aston Villa

Fernandes will need to shake off his frustration very quickly as the Red Devils face a difficult-looking clash with FC Porto in the Europa League in midweek. United opened their European campaign with a disappointing home draw against FC Twente and will need a big performance and result to bounce back after a tough week.

The captain will at least be missing for the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, although it is yet to be seen how lengthy his suspension will be. Should Fernandes be absent for three domestic matches, he will miss Premier League games against Brentford and West Ham. He's often been the club's talisman during his time in England, but Erik ten Hag will need to find solutions without his star playmaker.

Pressure looks to be mounting on the Man United boss once again and the upcoming games could be key in his future at the club. Fernandes is the kind of character who will be desperate to get back on the pitch to make things right as soon as he can.