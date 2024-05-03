Highlights Stan Collymore has urged Man Utd to sell Bruno Fernandes this summer.

Mark Goldbridge has reacted, suggesting that it would be 'criminal' to allow him to depart.

Fernandes has undoubtedly been one of United's best signings in recent years.

Bruno Fernandes could be one player heading for the Manchester United exit door this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe targets a summer overhaul of the current squad ahead of the new season. Several first-team players’ futures are under threat - including boss Erik ten Hag - with club captain Fernandes among the names that could be axed.

Fernandes, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020 for a deal worth an initial £47 million and is widely considered one of the few successful big-money moves in the last decade. Since his arrival four years ago, he has played a remarkable 230 games and scored 79 goals, assisting 64 more in an impressive spell in Manchester.

The 29-year-old played an integral role in the club’s League Cup success in 2023 and has helped to achieve back-to-back FA Cup finals. Last year, he took over as captain from Harry Maguire, a year after he put pen to paper on a new long-term deal which is set to keep him under wraps until at least 2026.

It Would Be ‘Criminal’ to Let Bruno Fernandes Leave

Mark Goldbridge has had his say on the midfielder’s future

After years of underwhelming performances on the pitch under the likes of Ten Hag, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes, United are seeking a new direction under new ownership. Whether the new era will continue with Ten Hag remains to be seen, but Man Utd fans can expect some first-team players to part ways with the club.

Jadon Sancho is one player who could leave after his £73 million deal has so far failed to come to fruition - with the winger now back on loan at Borussia Dortmund - while Donny van de Beek never really got going at Old Trafford following his switch from Ajax in 2020. The Dutchman has played only 62 times compared to Fernandes' 230 in the same timeframe and is now residing on loan in Frankfurt.

It would come as no surprise if those two decided to call it quits and seek a fresh challenge elsewhere, but rumours that Fernandes could also be on his way out seem to have disgruntled fans, especially The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge.

"Bruno leaving before certain other big names would be criminal. Won't happen."

'Sell and Move On' Says Collymore

Stan Collymore thinks it is time to see the back of Fernandes

Former Liverpool player Stan Collymore has a contrasting view and feels it is the right time for Fernandes to move on. Speaking in his CaughtOffside column, Collymore suggested that Fernandes' leadership qualities let him down, despite being a technically gifted player.

He wrote: "Let him go! Very good player? Yes! — Captain material? Absolutely not.

"The fact that he hinted earlier this week that he could be up for a move away tells me that he doesn’t have the stomach for the fight, doesn’t believe in the future project and wants a bit of the easy life — something you just don’t ever get at United.

"For me, along with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony he’ll be a poster boy for the era at United where promise was abundant but excuses and not delivering were the reality.

"Sell and move on!"