The hostile reception from Galatasaray fans, including a tifo that read "welcome to hell," referenced a past battle between the two teams and set the tone for the intense match.

United's Champions League future hangs in the balance, with qualification to the knockout stages depending on a positive result in Turkey, making the stakes high for the team.

Bruno Fernandes silenced fans at Rams Park after scoring a screamer from more than 25 yards out in Manchester United's Champions League fixture against Galatasaray. The United skipper produced the goods in what has been described as a must-win game for the Red Devils, with their Champions League future hanging in the balance.

The Portuguese international received the ball on the right hand side before driving into space outside the penalty area. With no one around him, the midfielder took aim from distance. Galatasaray 'keeper Fernando Muslera could only watch as the ball curled away from his outstretched arm and nestled into the top corner.

Fernandes' strike gave Erik ten Hag's men a two-goal lead, after teammate Alejandro Garnacho followed up his bicycle kick at the weekend by finishing off a brilliant team move. The Argentine hit his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's calm down celebration to silence the home fans. This led to the Turkish club's number one chasing down the teenager to confront him, something which was not shown on the games' official broadcast.

The away side's lightning quick start was enough to subdue the rowdy home fans, who were left shell shocked. They soon found their voices once again after former Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech found the net to half the deficit. The Moroccan wrong footed Andre Onana from a free-kick, which led to a new lease of life from the Cimbom faithful.

United welcomed 'to hell'

In what is perhaps the most hostile reception in the Champions League all season, the teams entered the arena to find the home fans giving their visitors a not so warm welcome.

In the stand across the tunnel, a larger tifo was raised that simply read 'welcome to hell.' It would be the first thing that the Manchester United players will have seen as they made their way onto the pitch.

The sign referenced an infamous battle between the two giants that took place 30 years ago. In 1993, Eric Cantona was sent off and escorted off the pitch by police as Sir Alex Ferguson's men crashed out of Europe following a 0-0 with the Turkish goliath's. Following the game, the legendary Scotsman vowed to never let his players return to Istanbul in the future, such was the shocking scenes that occurred that day.

In an eerily similar set of circumstances, United's Champions League adventure this season is reliant on a positive result in Turkey's largest city. A defeat would mean that qualification into the knock-out stages of the competition would be almost impossible and would definitely rely on results elsewhere.

The three-time European champions went into gameweek five bottom of their group, with one win and three losses in their previous four games. Only a point separated them and the second place position they needed in order to make it to the next stage of the competition, when the game kicked off.

Ten Hag's men had led in games against Galatasaray and Copenhagen, only to see those leads overturned late on. The United faithful will be praying that history doesn't repeat itself.