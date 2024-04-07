Highlights Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning goal from long-range to punish Liverpool's sloppiness in front of goal.

Luis Diaz's volley gave the Reds an early lead, but a costly Jarrell Quansah mistake allowed the home side a way back into the game.

Jurgen Klopp's side are embroiled in a tight battle at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's trip to Manchester United presented Jurgen Klopp's side the chance to regain their place at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds had seen both Manchester City and Arsenal secure victories the day before and made the short journey to Old Trafford needing all three points to move back ahead of the Gunners in the standings.

The Red Devils had secured a dramatic extra-time victory over their biggest rivals just weeks before, securing Erik ten Hag's second successive win over Liverpool in home games. It looked like that chaotic game in March was a sign of things to come as Alejandro Garnacho broke free and rounded Caoimhin Kelleher before slotting into an empty net in the opening minutes.

Liverpool's blushes were spared by an offside flag and then the visitors had an opportunity of their own as Mohamed Salah played a defence-splitting pass to Dominik Szoboszlai, but the Hungarian was thwarted by the strong left hand of Andre Onana.

More chances fell the way of the away side, although Szoboszlai squandered the best of the bunch in the opening 20 minutes as he fired wide from the middle of the box after being picked out by Andy Robertson.

Bruno Fernandes Scores Brilliant Long-Range Effort

Luis Diaz had given Liverpool the lead

Liverpool took the lead from a set-piece as Robertson's corner found the head of Darwin Nunez who knocked the ball down to Luis Diaz in the freedom of the penalty area. The Colombian fired a volley past Onana to send the travelling supporters wild. However, things would be turned on their head shortly into the second half.

With the away team in complete control, young Jarrell Quansah played a sloppy pass into the middle of the park. Bruno Fernandes was the beneficiary as the Red Devils' captain stepped on to the ball and lobbed an incredible strike over the head of Kelleher and into the bottom corner of the Liverpool net.

Klopp's team had been in the ascendancy for the majority of the game, but wasteful finishing allowed the hosts a route back into the game. Fernandes' wonderful equaliser was United's first attempt at goal in the entire game, having failed to register a single effort on Kelleher's goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo Gives United Lead

The youngster scored a beautiful goal

In the first half, the away team had chance after chance to put the game to bed, but Diaz's goal was all they had to show for their dominance. With every chance missed by the Reds' attackers, their manager could be seen getting more and more angry.

Klopp was well aware that one moment could allow United back into the game, just as the FA Cup clash weeks before had shown. Salah, Nunez and Szoboszlai should have had Liverpool out of sight before Fernandes was even afforded the chance to pull the game level.

This proved to be the case when one of Ten hag's star players in the 2023/24 season, Kobbie Mainoo, curled a wonderful effort into the top corner to turn the game completely on its head. The youngster sent the Old Trafford faithful into delirium with a sensational hit.