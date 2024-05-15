Highlights Bruno Fernandes is 'set to stay' at Manchester United after positive talks at Carrington.

A potential sale could bring in a large fee for United to reinvest wisely, though United won't sanction that.

Fernandes has been reassured that his ambitions can be met at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes is set to stay at Manchester United after crunch talks surrounding his future last week - and after hearing that his ambitions would be met at Old Trafford, it is likely that he will remain at the club beyond the summer deadline unless there is a huge unexpected turn of events, according to David Ornstein.

Fernandes has been United's most consistent player since he made the move to Manchester back in January 2020, scoring 79 goals in 230 games for the Red Devils and producing 64 assists with the club almost always consistently battling for Champions League football in his time at Old Trafford.

Whilst that top four dream won't become a reality this season, many have tipped Fernandes with a move away from the club in the summer as new minority owners INEOS look towards a huge rebuild. It's one that has already seen star defender Raphael Varane confirm his departure from the club alongside others being touted, and it appears barring a handful of first-team stars, nobody is safe. But Fernandes appears to be one of those with a guaranteed future at United with Ornstein's claims that Fernandes' questions were answered "satisfactorily" after crunch talks at Carrington last week.

Ornstein: "Fernandes Will Stay at Manchester United"

The journalist has claimed that talks went positively

Speaking on The Athletic's 'Daily Briefing' podcast on June 1st, Ornstein claimed that he had heard of a crunch meeting between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes which all but ensured that the midfield maestro would be staying at United for the foreseeable future. He said:

“What we revealed on The Athletic on Tuesday is that a meeting was called at United’s Carrington training ground last week. “It went on for quite some time, it was lengthy - I'm hearing a couple of hours - in which both parties wanted some clarity on the way forward. Manchester United were keen to express that they want him to stay, and Bruno Fernandes wanted to hear that his ambitions can be met and that Manchester United is the right place for him to remain. “There’s a feeling that the questions Bruno Fernandes wanted answering were done so satisfactorily. The meeting was explained to me as being a bit of a meeting of minds, and that they are on the same page. “So despite all of this scrutiny around Bruno Fernandes, I think the situation is pretty clear - he’s going to be staying, barring an unexpected turn of events.”

Selling Bruno Fernandes May Not be a Negative Move

The midfielder could bring in a huge fee

United can't afford to lose Fernandes in terms of how vital he is on the field of play and off it due to his captaincy, though a huge sum of money coming in for his talents wouldn't be the worst scenario in the world. He will be turning 30 in September and a decent-sized offer being tabled would at least be worth consideration given that he is now a depreciating asset.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United will record their worst finish in the Premier League era if they finish eighth in the table.

If United can get their recruitment right, there's a chance that they could adequately replace Fernandes and strengthen in other positions as a result; and their fortunes this season in other areas means that it's potentially possible that that would be the best move available.

Fernandes' talents on the pitch are a reason why United haven't dropped into the bottom half but there is value out there and a shake-up in the squad could do them a huge favour.

