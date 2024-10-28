Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has given Erik ten Hag a heartfelt goodbye after the Dutchman's exit was confirmed on Monday morning - with the Portugal star 'appreciative' of his former manager after two-and-a-half-years at the helm.

Ten Hag was relieved of his duties on Monday after a 2-1 loss at West Ham United yesterday left them 14th in the Premier League table, and pundits, fans and the like have all had their say. But Fernandes has already broken his silence on the situation by posting a message on his Instagram. The midfielder said, via Fabrizio Romano:

"Thanks for everything, boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best. “Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us, I hope you fans can keep with you the good things Erik has done for our club”.

Fernandes was given the captaincy by Ten Hag at the start of last season after Harry Maguire was stripped from skipper duties, and although the Red Devils recorded their worst Premier League finish ever under the Portuguese star's reign, he certainly was not to blame for their form.

Having scored 29 goals in his first two seasons under the Dutchman, Fernandes has yet to bag this season in the worst goalscoring form of his career to date, and a new manager could reignite his evident talent that has also seen him score 24 goals in just 75 caps for his national team.

Whoever the new manager might be remains to be seen, but Fernandes will feature under interim boss Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who will steady the ship in Ten Hag's absence - and if the United legend can impress at Old Trafford in the dugout having already done so on the playing field, he could be the man to lead the Red Devils forward.

Whilst Fernandes is accepting that the recent period under the Dutchman hasn't been great, there could not be increased optimism that United can qualify for European spaces in the future under a new boss, with their new manager bounce and the need to impress the new manager being huge factors.