Highlights Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, showed true resilience by playing through pain with a broken hand to secure victory against Sheffield United.

Despite the injury, Fernandes scored two goals and provided a crucial assist, displaying remarkable determination in the game.

Fernandes praised the team's character and emphasised the importance of converting chances and maintaining defensive discipline moving forward.

Bruno Fernandes' put in an excellent performance during Manchester United's 4-2 win against Sheffield United, and reports have now emerged that he was playing through the pain barrier. According to a report from The Times, the club captain had broken his hand during the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

Not willing to settle for a spot out of the team, though, the Portuguese international insisted that he played in the Premier League tie on Wednesday night, and it was just as well for Erik ten Hag that he did. United were not at the races for much of the game, and went behind to the relegation-threatened Blades when Jayden Bogle capitalised on a poor pass from Andre Onana.

Harry Maguire was on hand to then equalise for the Old Trafford club, but shortly after half-time Sheffield United went ahead again through Ben Brereton Diaz. However, Fernandes then stepped up when his team needed him most, dispatching a penalty before then unleashing an effort from outside the penalty area to put his side in front in the 81st minute.

Portuguese international kept broken hand away from celebrations

During his man of the match performance, the club captain then turned provider for United's fourth goal of the game, playing a ball across the penalty area for Rasmus Hojlund to tap home. And footage of the goal shows Fernandes clearly playing through discomfort.

As the Old Trafford crowd celebrates their victory, the fan-recorded footage pans to Fernandes, who runs towards his teammates to join the party. However, he then moves his bandaged right hand out of the way, in order to protect himself from any further injuries.

The 29-year-old then proceeds to keep his hand away as he's embraced by goalscorer Hojlund, before the young Dane turns to the crowd. While it was his goal that clinched all three points, it was the performance and determination of Fernandes that made the win possible on the night.

Fernandes Hails Team Character After the Win

Captain called on squad to be more compact

Rather than draw any attention to his own efforts and struggles during the game, though, Fernandes was quick to praise the resolve of the team for being able to come from behind twice against Chris Wilder's side at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, he called on his team to start converting chances when they were dominating games, and insisted that they needed to be more diligent in defence.

"We talk about clean sheets all the time and we want to keep them. Credit to Sheffield United," he said, per MailOnline. "At the end we came back. We put ourselves in a position where it's tough to win games. But also it shows a bit of character.

"We also need to be aware that if we control the game like we did in the first half, we have to score our chances. We're scoring lots of goals. It's just about that compactness we need to have as a team."

Fernandes and United will be able to put that into action on Saturday 27th April when they face another team staring at relegation, Burnley. Three points will be vital for Ten Hag's men, as they seek to make a late surge up the Premier League table.