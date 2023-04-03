Footage has emerged of Bruno Fernandes showing his leadership qualities after Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side were completely outplayed at St James' Park and fully deserved to come away with absolutely nothing.

The defeat has seen them sink to fourth in the Premier League table, with Newcastle leapfrogging them on goal difference.

Man Utd don't have time to sulk

While the Red Devils may have been dreaming of challenging Arsenal and Manchester City for the title just a few weeks ago, they don't have time to sulk.

They now need to make sure they qualify for next season's Champions League by finishing in the top four with matches against Brentford and Everton coming fast on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

They also face Sevilla over two legs in the Europa League quarter-final, while they also have the small matter of an FA Cup semi final against Brighton before the end of the month.

United need to pick their heads up and forget about their result - and performance - against Newcastle as quickly as possible.

Bruno Fernandes showed his leadership

Of course, the players had every right to be disappointed and angry after their loss to Newcastle and many of them wanted to get back into the dressing room as quickly as possible.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were quick to head down the tunnel.

But Fernandes had other ideas.

As he stood in the centre circle, he shouted at both Rashford and Martial as well as youngster Facundo Pellistri to acknowledge the travelling United fans.

While Pellistri listened to Bruno, both Rashford and Martial were out of earshot and headed down the tunnel.

The video, shot by the Daily Mail, shows how angry Fernandes seemed at his teammates.

VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes 'angry' at teammates not acknowledging Man Utd fans

Fair play, Bruno.

What did Ten Hag say after the match?

After the match, boss Ten Hag had to admit that the better team won.

"I hate to say it but they were better today – especially their determination, passion and desire," the Dutchman admitted. "They wanted to win more so they won.

"We had our opportunities but then you have to go for goal with the determination they did. It wasn't good enough. We allowed them too many chances. You have to be hungry and give everything every game.

"Our attacking game wasn't good enough. I don't want to focus on one person. It was a team performance."