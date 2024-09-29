Bruno Fernandes compounded Manchester United's misery in a difficult first half at Old Trafford against Tottenham. The Red Devils' captain was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on James Maddison.

Erik ten Hag's side fell behind to an early Brennan Johnson goal after Micky van de Ven was given the freedom of Old Trafford to race through the heart of the United midfield and backline. After Johnson tapped in at the back post, the hosts struggled to get back into the game, with the best chances falling to the visitors.

Shortly before half-time, things went from bad to worse for the home supporters as the referee flashed a red card in the direction of Fernandes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes became the first Manchester United player to be sent off in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Premier League Explain Fernandes Dismissal

The on-field decision was quickly confirmed

The creative midfielder rushed into a challenge with Tottenham's Maddison in the centre of the pitch and the reaction to his tackle was a nervous one from the home crowd. Fernandes was instantly sent off and VAR opted not to intervene to overturn the on-field decision. Watch the incident below.

The knee-high tackle was seen as 'serious foul play' as explained by the Premier League Match Centre account on X (formerly Twitter). It was confirmed that VAR had checked the incident and confirmed the referee's original decision.

While the experienced midfielder's studs were showing, the contact appeared to be made lower on Maddison's leg than initially thought. He was left in disbelief as he made his way off the pitch, and he wasn't the only United player to make way in that moment.

Kobbie Mainoo Withdrawn Through Injury

The youngster was replaced by Mason Mount

While the attention of many was placed on the controversial moment involving the skipper, young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was withdrawn in the same stoppage. The Englishman was replaced by Mason Mount as he headed straight down the tunnel.

It was unclear what the exact problem was, but Mainoo appeared to be taken off due to an injury issue picked up. The talented youngster has become one of the key men in the middle of the park for Ten Hag and United supporters will face a nervous wait to find out the extent of the injury.

Losing not one, but two of their best midfield players in a game they were already struggling in wasn't an ideal moment for the home team. Unless a successful appeal is lodged, Ten hag will now be without Fernandes for Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham. The Dutch manager will be hoping Mainoo will return to the fold for at least some of those tricky fixtures in a bust period.